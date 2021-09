Coming into the year, and into our 2021 mid-year outlook, we expected Treasury yields would move higher than current levels. Higher inflation expectations, less involvement in the bond market by the Federal Reserve (Fed), and a record amount of Treasury issuance this year were all reasons we thought interest rates could end the year between 1.75% and 2.0%. Now, however, there are two key elements suggesting we’re unlikely to see significantly higher interest rates by year-end. The Delta variant’s impact on economic growth expectations and the continued demand for U.S. Treasuries by foreign investors are likely to limit the upside in long-term Treasury yields. As such, we are slightly lowering our year-end forecast for the 10-year Treasury yield. We now believe the 10-year Treasury yield will end the year between 1.50% and 1.75%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO