Damon Albarn Announces Global Live Stream Event
Damon Albarn has announced a global live streaming event set to stream from The Global Theatre in London, Albarn has been forced to get creative while the UK’s restrictions refuse ease in any notable enough capacity that will allow for live shows. The original performance and recording of this event was sold out extremely fast, and now the Albarn team wants to share this with dans who might be excited about getting the opportunity to watch this sold out event.music.mxdwn.com
