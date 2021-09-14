CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Damon Albarn Announces Global Live Stream Event

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamon Albarn has announced a global live streaming event set to stream from The Global Theatre in London, Albarn has been forced to get creative while the UK’s restrictions refuse ease in any notable enough capacity that will allow for live shows. The original performance and recording of this event was sold out extremely fast, and now the Albarn team wants to share this with dans who might be excited about getting the opportunity to watch this sold out event.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
xsnoize.com

Due to demand DAMON ALBARN’s sold-out one-off show at the Globe Theatre be made available to fans around the world

Due to popular demand, live media platform Doors.Live today announced that Damon Albarn’s sold-out one-off show at the iconic Globe Theatre on the banks of London’s River Thames will now be made available to fans around the world. This very special performance from Shakespeare’s Globe on Monday 20th September 2021 will stream live at 19.30 BST and will also be available to stream in North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Ticket information here.
PERFORMING ARTS
Billboard

Global Citizen Live 2021 Expands, Announces Stevie Wonder to L.A. Lineup

Global Citizen Live is expanding its annual concert event into an international day of activities. For the first time, the international advocacy organization’s Sept. 25 live music extravaganza spreads out into six continents, and includes shows in Los Angeles and London. Duran Duran leads the lineup in London, alongside Kylie...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Vans Musicians Wanted Announces Global Concert Stream on 9/22 Feat. Live Performances from Aspiring Talent in Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific Regions

Vans®, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression, announces the official concert stream for the 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition, to be hosted on September 22. The global music competition welcomes finalists from around the world including the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to perform for a global audience and for their opportunity to win Vans product, Kramer gear, global music distribution, and Spotify and Apple Music playlisting. Vans Musicians Wanted regional finalists will also have the chance to share the stage with tongue-in-cheek, genre-bending British rocker, YUNGBLUD!
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Albarn
deltanews.tv

Damon Albarn chose album title 'years ago'

Damon Albarn chose his album title "years ago". The 53-year-old singer has released his latest solo album, 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' - the follow-up to 2014’s 'Everyday Robots' - and explained he had singled out a line from poet John Clare's 'Love And Memory' some time ago with the intention of using it in a musical project one day.
MUSIC
rpgsite.net

Tales of Luminaria live stream event set for September 24

Bandai Namco has announced a September 24 live stream for Tales of Luminaria. The event will begin at 12:00 JST and can be viewed worldwide via YouTube. There's a good chance we'll learn a fair bit more about this mobile Tales Of entry during the stream. Tales of Luminaria will...
VIDEO GAMES
Webster County Citizen

Damon Albarn teases Gorillaz's Bad Bunny collaboration

Gorillaz have teamed up with Bad Bunny on an upcoming song. Damon Albarn has revealed he and the 27-year-old Puerto Rican rapper recorded a reggaeton track together in Jamaica, which will act as the first single on an upcoming project by his virtual band with comic book artist Jamie Hewlett.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Damon Albarn Talks Inspirations Behind New Solo Album

The Gorillaz frontman discusses the inspiration behind his latest studio installment and the poetic title 'The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows'. AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn chose his album title "years ago." The 53-year-old singer has released his latest solo album, "The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Streaming#Iceland#The Global Theatre#Dans#Ireland Europe#North South America#Australia New Zealand#Blur#Transgressive Records#The Nearer The Fountain
mxdwn.com

Muse Announce “Enter The Simulation” Virtual Reality Concert Experience For September 21

English rock band Muse has announced details of their futuristic new project entitled “Muse: Enter The Simulation.” This virtual reality concert experience was created in collaboration with the new platform and app Stageverse and is based upon Muse’s Madrid performance from their Simulation Theory album tour in 2019. Via the Stageverse platform, fans will be able to take the form of avatars to attend this concert with their friends.
CELL PHONES
Kerrang

Dave Grohl announces intimate The Storyteller live events

With the release of Dave Grohl​’s first-ever book The Storyteller fast approaching, the rock legend has announced five special events that will see him bring his words to life. These intimate The Storyteller – Live And In Person events will take place in London, New York, Washington, D.C. and Los...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Björk Announces New Dates For Her Livestream Orchestra Performances

Björk has announced the new dates for her Orkestral Live Streamed shows after delays due to coronavirus. In the Orkestral series, Björk performs with different collaborators over each of the four dates, including members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir. The gigs, performed at Reykjavik’s...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Indie duo Cults announce show at The Hall at Elsewhere on 3/25/22

Cults will be stopping in New York City on their 2022 tour across America. They will be playing at The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 2022. Doors for this 16+ show open at 6pm and tickets can be purchased on the DICE website/app. General admission tickets start at $33.28.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Fugees Reunite For First Shows In 15 years

Seminal hip hop group the Fugees are coming together for their first shows in 15 years. The group, comprised of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced their reunion tour as part of the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score. The first show is right around the corner, taking place at an undisclosed location in New York City tomorrow night September 22nd. More shows are scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami, and the group is going international, visiting France, the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana. The tour spans from November 2nd until December 18th ending in Ghana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nextmosh.com

Tremonti unveil “Now and Forever” lyric video + live stream event

Share the post "Tremonti unveil “Now and Forever” lyric video + live stream event" Mark Tremonti-fronted heavy metal band, Tremonti have released their new lyric video for track “Now and Forever,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the act’s upcoming 5th studio album ‘Marching In Time,’ which is due out this Friday (September 24th) through Napalm Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
Stereogum

Damon Albarn – “Royal Morning Blue”

Damon Albarn continues to trickle out tracks from his forthcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. There has been the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” and now “Royal Morning Blue.”. A press release explains that the new album was originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

LIVE REVIEW: Damon Albarn at The Globe Theatre, London

The Shakespeare's Globe theatre is so old and famous that the two original buildings (1599 and 1654) featured on postage stamps in 1995. Slightly younger is Damon Albarn, aged 53, whose 1994 LP Parklife was depicted on a postage stamp in 2010 as part of the "Classic Album Covers" series.
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Tori Amos Announces New Album Ocean To Ocean For October

Tori Amos has just announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release October 29 via Decca Records. The vinyl release will follow shortly after January 28, 2022.Her latest album comes nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hailed an emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.
MUSIC
Gamespot

Xbox Announces Tokyo Game Show Event, But Says "No New Global Debuts"

Microsoft has announced plans for a showcase at this month's Tokyo Game Show, but the Xbox company is setting expectations and telling fans to expect "no new global debuts." Microsoft is hosting a stream on Thursday, September 30, that is curated specifically for people in Japan and Asia. "Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year," Microsoft said.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy