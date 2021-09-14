Damon Albarn Announces Global Live Stream Event

Seminal hip hop group the Fugees are coming together for their first shows in 15 years. The group, comprised of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced their reunion tour as part of the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score. The first show is right around the corner, taking place at an undisclosed location in New York City tomorrow night September 22nd. More shows are scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami, and the group is going international, visiting France, the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana. The tour spans from November 2nd until December 18th ending in Ghana.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO