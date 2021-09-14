Update Google Chrome to Patch 2 New Zero-Day Flaws Under Attack
Google on Monday released security updates for Chrome web browser to address a total of 11 security issues, two of which it says are actively exploited zero-days in the wild. Tracked as CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633, the vulnerabilities concern an out of bounds write in V8 JavaScript engine and a use after free flaw in Indexed DB API respectively, with the internet giant crediting anonymous researchers for reporting the bugs on September 8.thehackernews.com
Comments / 0