Update Google Chrome to Patch 2 New Zero-Day Flaws Under Attack

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss the new way that Google teased the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with little warning in a new sizzle video on YouTube. The ad-like, 30-second video doesn’t give too much away that we didn’t already know, but it did give us the first official looks at the new Pixel phones in the hands of actual humans. Sure, the renders were shown off a bit as well, but it was cool to see the phones in real-world settings and in the possession of real people. We also discuss the new Material You treatment Google announced for many of its own in-house apps that will all culminate in the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later in October, presumably.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO