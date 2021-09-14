CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year yield falls after consumer price index increases slightly less than expected

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_, Vicky McKeever, @vmckeevercnbc
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday after a key inflation report showed a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.9 basis points to 1.285% at 10:05 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.7 basis points at 1.867%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

