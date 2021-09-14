CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young greets fans for the first time since her hiatus due to health & anxiety disorder in a cafe post

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 14, singer Ahn Ji Young, also known as Bolbbalgan4, greeted fans for the first time in approximately 10 months through a fan cafe post. September 14 also marked Ahn Ji Young's 27th birthday, and on this day, she began, "How have you been? It's been so long. I've been trying to muster up the courage to greet you all time and again, but in the end I couldn't until my birthday arrived."

