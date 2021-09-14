CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What time is Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2 coming out? How can you watch it tonight?

By Mads Lennon
Cover picture for the articleImpeachment: American Crime Story continues tonight with the second episode of the season. You don’t want to miss out on what happens next as American Crime Story Season 3 continues to tell the story of the infamous Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. Keep reading to learn all the details regarding how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2 live, the episode synopsis, and much more.

Variety

‘Impeachment’ Premiere Ratings Dropped Significantly From Earlier ‘American Crime Story’ Debuts

Initial Nielsen ratings for FX’s Sept. 7 debut of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” dropped significantly from earlier premieres of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” anthology five and three years ago, respectively. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, the “Impeachment” launch drew 916,000 viewers and a rating of 0.24 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The series failed to come close to the record-setting numbers achieved by the first season of the show “The People v. O.J. Simpson” in 2016 and the respectable premiere scores of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” in 2018. The former garnered over 5 million viewers and a rating...
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Why 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Is Not Available to Hulu On-Demand Subscribers

Hulu customers expecting to stream “Impeachment: American Crime Story” today — or anytime soon — will be disappointed: The FX limited series isn’t on the Disney-controlled streaming platform’s on-demand streaming tiers. Instead, “Impeachment,” a retelling of the notorious Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton saga from more than two decades ago, will be...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Season Premiere Recap: What a Long, Strange Tripp It’s Been

How do you follow two masterpieces? This is undoubtedly what The Wire would refer to as “one of them good problems,” but for Impeachment: American Crime Story, it’s a problem nonetheless. The first two iterations of superproducer Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, grabbed every third rail of American life they could get ahold of—race, class, gender, sexuality, celebrity, media culture, the nature of truth itself—and welded together near-peerless true-crime dramas out of what they found. (Versace ranks up there on the TV horror scale too, thanks to its central character Andrew Cunanan’s metamorphosis into a serial killer.) Operating under showrunners Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski for O.J. and Tom Rob Smith for Versace, the results were head and shoulders above anything else Murphy has produced. Could another quintessentially ’90s crime saga help Murphy capture lightning in the bottle a third time?
MOVIES
Decider

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: Cobie Smulders’ Ann Coulter Impression Is Chillingly Accurate

Every once in a while a show will emerge that will stand as a testament to great acting. American Crime Story has been one of those shows. Ever since Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown embodied Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden, the show has stood as a showcase for great impressions and even greater performances. Cobie Smulders’ portrayal of Ann Coulter is both. Every word, mannerism, and look so obviously drips with Coulter’s brand of self-assured smugness it’s nearly impossible to see Smulders at all.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Impeachment: American Crime Story is further proof that fatness remains a costume in Hollywood

"Even as the conversations around body acceptance and positivity have advanced – and representation of people of all body sizes has increased through the years with shows like Shrill, This Is Us, and others – fat suits are the one thing Hollywood refuses to shake," says Kylie Cheung of Sarah Paulson's use of a fat suit to play Linda Tripp. "Impeachment is clearly conscious of rampant American fatphobia and pressures to be thin, especially in the 1990s. The series makes a point to show Lewinsky and Tripp frequently bonding over their experimentation with varying weight loss regimens and trends. The show opens with Monica exercising furiously at the gym, just before being apprehended at the mall. The casting of Beanie Feldstein, a heavier, notably not rail-thin actress who's vocally criticized the ways society conflates 'thinness with goodness,' as Monica Lewinsky shows that Impeachment cast Paulson despite clearly knowing better. Just as Feldstein delivers a brilliant, unrepentantly human portrayal of one of the most maligned women in modern American history, a fat or plus-size actor could have made for a brilliant Linda Tripp, too. The representational disappointments of Impeachment are especially frustrating, considering how much the show gets right. Through its nuanced storytelling of gendered power dynamics and political intrigue, Linda Tripp emerges as a three-dimensional person beyond the vile, treacherous, even sexually perverted caricature of her that we've long been fed. She remains a power-thirsty gossip who plays a not-insignificant role in ruining a young Monica Lewinsky's life. But she's also been betrayed and slighted herself, all while struggling with loneliness, boredom, professional disappointment, and the challenges of being a single mom to teenage children. Sarah Paulson is a brilliant actor — yet, if it was so important for Impeachment to portray Linda Tripp with this body type, it's clear Paulson wasn't the right fit. As the twisty, melodramatic thrills of Impeachment continue, a fat suit-clad Paulson hangs like a dark cloud over its otherwise commendable feminist overtures."
CELEBRITIES
Michigan Daily

‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ demystifies one of America’s biggest scandals

Even 23 years after it happened, it’s pretty difficult to find someone unfamiliar with the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Everyone and their mother has heard about the scandal that spurred the second case of formal impeachment against a U.S. president, although, like Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton was acquitted. Indeed, the Lewinsky scandal is a piece of American history everyone seems to know about, but few of us know the intimate details. So yes, Lewinsky’s name is in rap lyrics and has been the punchline for jokes for over two decades now, what really happened behind the scenes?
U.S. POLITICS
