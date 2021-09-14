Capan Tied for Second after Maridoe Collegiate Invitational First Round
CARROLLTON, Texas - Frankie Capan III (North Oaks, Minn./Northwest Christian HS/Alabama) shot a two-under 70 to sit in second-place individually as the FGCU men's golf team finished round one of the Meridoe Collegiate Invitational in sixth-place on Monday at the Maridoe Golf Club. The event features eight top-25 programs in the 15-team field including 2021 NCAA runner-up Oklahoma which finished day one on top of the team leaderboard.fgcuathletics.com
