Capan Tied for Second after Maridoe Collegiate Invitational First Round

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLLTON, Texas - Frankie Capan III (North Oaks, Minn./Northwest Christian HS/Alabama) shot a two-under 70 to sit in second-place individually as the FGCU men's golf team finished round one of the Meridoe Collegiate Invitational in sixth-place on Monday at the Maridoe Golf Club. The event features eight top-25 programs in the 15-team field including 2021 NCAA runner-up Oklahoma which finished day one on top of the team leaderboard.

Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – The FGCU men's golf team shot 301 in the third round, seven strokes better than its Tuesday performance, to finish 12th overall at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the Maridoe Golf Club. The Eagles posted a 54-hole total of 906 which was just two shots shy of 11th-place TCU.
CARROLLTON, TX
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 3 Oregon (3-0) is set to face Arizona (0-3) in Eugene under the lights at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Our team of writers got together to give our final score predictions for this weekend's matchup. Max Torres (@mtorresports) Oregon looks to stay hot and Mario Cristobal's squad gets...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Basketball#Athletics#Northwest Christian Hs#The Maridoe Golf Club#Baylor#Sooners#Liberty#Winona State#Eagles#Hopkins Cherichella#Golf Channel#Tcu#T11#Smu#Twitter#Instagram#Facebook#The Green And Blue
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
amateurgolf.com

Maridoe Collegiate: Live Scoring, Golf Channel TV Times

The busiest golf course in competitive amateur golf continues its legacy this week, hosting a field of 15 college teams for the second-straight year at the Maridoe Invitational. During the peak of Covid-19's interruption of competitive golf in 2020, Maridoe and it's owner Albert Huddleston stepped up to provide a...
GOLF
thesundevils.com

Cam is Cookin'! Sisk Leads Maridoe Heading Towards Final Round

Cameron Sisk is a two-time All-American and through two rounds of the season-opening Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, one can easily see why. He holds at two-shot lead over Baylor's Johnny Keefer, as Sisk shot a 6-under 66 on Tuesday and sits at 8-under 136 after making seven birdies for the second straight day. His 14 birdies is four more than anyone in the 75-player field.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
usctrojans.com

Jackson Rivera Leads USC Men's Golf First Round At Maridoe Invitational

Freshman Jackson Rivera was the Trojans' low scorer for the third time in four rounds this year, pacing the USC men's golf team in the Maridoe Invitational first round on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Maridoe G.C. in Carrollton, Texas. USC combined for a 21-over 309 in the first-round and...
elonphoenix.com

Men's Golf Finishes First Two Rounds at Rod Myers Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team is in 14th place following the first two rounds of the 2021 Rod Myers Invitational. Duke is hosting the tournament at its par-72, 7,154-yard Golf Club. As a team, the Phoenix sits at 30-over par 606 after carding a 302 in...
DURHAM, NC
Liberty News

No. 25 Liberty Continues Fall Slate at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. EST Daily Coverage) No. 25 Liberty will continue its fall schedule this week when the Flames participate in the 2021 Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. The three-day event is being hosted at Maridoe Golf Club (par 72, 7,351 yards) in Carrollton, Texas. The North Texas hosted event gets underway on Monday morning.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS

