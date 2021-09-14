CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Drest Delves Into Fine Jewelry and Watches — With a Little Help from Cartier

By Natalie Theodosi
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3q13_0bvNUs7400
Cartier x Drest Courtesy of Cartier

LONDON — Drest’s fleet of online fashion stylists will now be able to experiment with some of the most exclusive fine jewelry and watches.

On Tuesday, the fashion gaming app will introduce a new fine jewelry and watch mode, and has joined with Cartier to mark the launch. Cartier has created an exclusive virtual styling challenge that highlights its Clash range.

The new mode will offer gamers the opportunity to style jewelry and watches on a new set of close-up, portrait shots of the game’s 2D hyper-realistic model avatars. In other words, they’ll get to act like jewelry editors and navigate the styling of a shoot — minus the real-life set and security checks.

As part of the Cartier launch, gamers will receive a styling brief, be able to read about the Clash collection, and can style their avatar with baubles. The new mode allows gamers to stack several bracelets and rings together, pick fashion items to match, and create a background using parts of Cartier’s campaign imagery with Lily Collins.

At the end, they’ll submit their finished looks, receive a score and a virtual jewelry gift packaged inside a signature red Cartier box to keep in their Drest collections.

For Lucy Yeomans, the real opportunity of the exercise — which she describes as “finishing school, but for fashion” — is to open up the world of fine jewelry to a broader audience that’s eager to learn more and discover the jewelry up close.

“As an editor, I’ve worked with Cartier many times throughout my career, but how often do we actually get the opportunity to try on a ring or try on a bracelet? Even the most confident shopper walking into the Cartier store, or any fine jewelry store, might not have the opportunity to try everything on. So what we thought was that we can actually revolutionize the discovery around jewelry,” said Yeomans, who edited Porter and Harper’s Bazaar magazines before founding Drest.

Since then she has lured fashion brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, and Oscar de la Renta into the world of gaming — and now she is turning her attention to fine jewelry and watches.

After a two-week exclusive, where Cartier will be the only fine jewelry brand featured on the app, more brand partnerships are set to follow. Later this year, Drest will also introduce fashion jewelry brands.

“The premise of Drest was very much to open up the world of luxury to a much broader, fashion-loving audience. For me fine jewelry and watches have always been that pinnacle of luxury,” said Yeomans, adding that there was a real demand from the app’s stylish gamers to make jewelry more readily available.

Through a previous partnership with Cartier, Drest gamers where able to add the brand’s jewelry onto their mood boards, but not their avatars. The exposure to the brand resulted in more than 70 percent of players searching the label on Google to find out out more, and more than 50 percent saying that they wanted to go on to buy something from Cartier.

“There’s this real appetite to understand the storytelling around jewelry as well as around fashion,” Yeomans added.

Creating the new mode involved challenges from a tech perspective, including developing new, close-up shots of the avatars; different kinds of poses ideal for showing off the jewelry; new features that enable players to stack different pieces, and recreating certain bracelets’ reversible features for the virtual world.

Using technology this way creates an array of opportunities for brands to create a bespoke experience: Drest can turn the models from their campaigns into avatars, they can create styling challenges featuring specific pieces they wish to promote, or present the jewelry next to all the high-fashion labels on the app.

“We really talk to the brands about their commercial and strategic goals and work with each in such a bespoke way. It’s not just picking up the latest ad campaign and putting in your book. It’s a very different, very creative experience and I think they all really enjoy it,” said Yeomans, adding that with the pandemic accelerating digital trends, there’s a lot more openness to the world of gaming and all things virtual.

“We’ve seen an accelerated change in thinking, a change in approach about how brands reach audiences. And what we want to do is respect the luxury codes and create a safe space for brands to experiment within. You’re giving the player agency, but you’re also controlling the environment in which they have the agency,” Yeomans said.

She added that players can spend up to eight minutes on a brand’s styling challenge, and more than 80 percent of them watch the branded videos on the app through to the end. All of that leads to high engagement rates, increased brand awareness, and plenty of storytelling opportunities.

“With luxury brands there can be a barrier, it could be a price barrier, it could be the glass window, the security guards on the door. On Drest, we invite everybody in and allow a new, broader audience to understand the beauty of a brand, its storytelling and product. For me, it’s very much a communication platform,” Yeomans said.

Next up for the company is the launch of a beauty mode, with Gucci Beauty as the exclusive partner for the launch which is slated for Oct. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

If Cinderella Wore Bottega Veneta, Lori Harvey's Heels Would Be Her Glass Slippers

Another outing for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan — this time, it was a day date — made for another reason to swoon over their subtly coordinated style. The duo ooze with cool every time they step out flashing their looks, and this instance was no different what with Lori's vintage silk top, her Hermès mini Kelly bag, and the Bottega Veneta caged heels that are fit for true queens.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Brands#Clash#Harper S Bazaar
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Proves Even Her Pizza Comes With a Designer Label in a Louis Vuitton Bustier & Classic Heels

Khloe Kardashian proved that even her pizza comes in designer boxes. The media personality is hosting another major luxury giveaway with Scott Disick this week, sharing a preview of the collection on her Instagram page. Posing amongst Louis Vuitton totes and luggage, Khloe also snacked on a pizza in a branded box, captioning the post: “Eating PIZZA from a cardboard box is so last year.” For the post, the Good American founder modeled an LV-coated bustier bralette contrasted by black high-rise leggings and a classic black pump. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Earlier this week,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Afro Fashion Week Continues to Support Designers of Color With a Little Help From Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marking its sixth anniversary, Afro Fashion Week Milan is building on the seeds it has sown so far — forging new partnerships and gaining Virgil Abloh’s support. The men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White is designing a T-shirt to be sold via the Afro Fashion Association’s website to raise funds and support its initiatives.More from WWDMarcelo Burlon County of Milan Men's Spring 2022Solid Homme Men's Spring 2022Les Hommes Men's Spring 2022 The new edition of Afro Fashion Week, organized by the Italy-based nonprofit association that has been actively promoting the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from M&S, Cult Beauty and more

With less than five months until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Apparel
magazinec.com

Finneas’ Soundscapes Launch Cartier’s Irreverent Clash Unlimited Jewelry

The French jewelry house gathered creatives for a rooftop reveal of the sharp new capsule collection set to an eclectic soundtrack. Spiked conical onyx rings inlaid with diamonds and paired with newly penned piano riffs welcomed guests to a rooftop dinner held in Los Angeles by Cartier to launch its new Clash Unlimited collection. Finneas, the multihyphenate singer-songwriter and producer whose sister and frequent collaborator is Billie Eilish, performed live after guests arrived via vintage cars to view the French jewelry house’s immersive installation of the off-kilter capsule in West Hollywood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle models $384K jewelry collection on Time's most influential people cover - from Princess Diana's $23,000 Cartier tank watch to $1,050 diamond 'pinky promise' rings, which represent female empowerment

Meghan Markle sported a staggering $384,000 worth of jewelry while posing for the cover of Time's most influential people issue alongside her husband Prince Harry - including a new $525 diamond pinky ring meant to represent female empowerment. The 39-year-old showed off an impressive collection of pricey bling on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

11 Indie Jewelry Designers On What Helped Their Brand Take Off

One DM from Bella Hadid, a stylist’s urgent request for a Lizzo music video, running into a stranger at the grocery store wearing your designs — these are all the kinds of unique career-altering occurrences that can change everything for designers. Of course, it doesn’t happen overnight. But for many indie jewelry designers, there are a few pivotal moments like the ones mentioned that signal positive change is on the horizon; that hard work is about to pay off.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Design Milk

Nature Inspired Jewelry From Some of Our Favorite Designers

As the leaves begin their slow change of colors, autumn shows up in a radiant display of nature at her best. There’s so much inspiration – shapes, lines, phenomena and more – that you only need walk outside to see. It’s difficult to ignore the performance that takes place between seasons, and lots of our favorite jewelry designers have chosen to embrace it in their work. Whether it’s a statement piece you pull out once in a while or a set of small earrings that you barely take off, there’s likely something you’ll love in our Nature Inspired Jewelry collection. Keep scrolling for a few standouts!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox11online.com

New jewelry trends from Diamonds & Gold

Christine from Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue stops buy with a look at some of the latest trends in jewelry for the upcoming season. Diamonds & Gold is located in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
BELLEVUE, WI
Gear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Cartier Watches

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Louis Cartier designed and built the first ground-up wristwatch in 1904. The resulting aviation timepiece, the Cartier Santos, was finally ready for public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy