Josh Johnson Made Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah Funnier. Now It’s His Turn.

By Matt Wilstein
Daily Beast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Josh Johnson spent the first few years of his comedy career writing monologue jokes for Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show, and then crafting longer bits for Trevor Noah at The Daily Show. Now, after an extended pandemic-induced delay, he’s getting his own voice out there in a big way. In addition to his new stand-up special Hashtag, which is streaming now on Paramount+, Johnson also put out a mixtape album this year called Elusive, which combines deeply funny comedy and deeply emotional music.

www.thedailybeast.com

HuffingtonPost

'We All Lose' At Trevor Noah's Second Coronavirus-Themed Pandemmy Awards

Nobody was expecting there to be another Pandemmys, yet here we are. Trevor Noah shared the nominees for the second installment of the pandemic-themed awards ceremony Monday. Last year’s ceremony inspired categories like “Best Bullshit,” “Best Costume Design,” “Best Karen” and “Best Cure.”. As the ongoing pandemic evolved, so did...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman are still awkward after their near-dating miss

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising. Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers.Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately...
CELEBRITIES

