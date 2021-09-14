Josh Johnson Made Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah Funnier. Now It’s His Turn.
Comedian Josh Johnson spent the first few years of his comedy career writing monologue jokes for Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show, and then crafting longer bits for Trevor Noah at The Daily Show. Now, after an extended pandemic-induced delay, he’s getting his own voice out there in a big way. In addition to his new stand-up special Hashtag, which is streaming now on Paramount+, Johnson also put out a mixtape album this year called Elusive, which combines deeply funny comedy and deeply emotional music.www.thedailybeast.com
