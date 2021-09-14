Josh Johnson Made Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah Funnier. Now It’s His Turn.

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Monday marked the official start of the season for two venerable TV franchises, The Daily Show and Jeopardy! — and both showed off new studios. The Jeopardy! studio is in its usual location in Culver City, Calif., but it has gotten new window treatments, which is funny because it’s windowless. Also, the entire stage was renamed in honor of the late Alex Trebek, which is simply lovely. Of course we now know that the makeover won't stop there. After this week they’ll be saying so long to the host, Mike Richards, who was fired after taping just five episodes of the new season.

