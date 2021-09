The “traffic light” system that governs international travel to the UK could be scrapped in the next month, according to reports. Travel industry figures are also calling for the onerous and expensive testing regime to be eased. The UK is in the odd and counter-intuitive position of having both the highest Covid infection rates of any major European country and also the most draconian restrictions on arrivals from abroad. It means vaccinated British travellers to Germany need neither tests nor quarantine, but German visitors to the UK must take multiple tests.So what could change? These are the key questions...

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO