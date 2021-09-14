CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to Branch Out? Register Now For a Free Tree on Arbor Day

By Candy's Dirt
The City of Dallas returns with Branch Out Dallas, a program too vital not to bring back in celebration of Texas Arbor Day!. It is estimated that the urban tree canopy averages between 27 percent and 33 percent of the total acreage in most U.S. metropolitan and urban areas. To encourage the planting of new hardwood trees, Branch Out Dallas gave out 2,500 trees in March 2019, and it is anticipated that another 2,600 trees will be given away on behalf of the program on November 6.

