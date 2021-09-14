CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

Home of the Hilltoppers? Durfee High School isn't the only place you'll find that mascot

Herald News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might be forgiven for thinking that Durfee High School’s team nickname is kind of peculiar. Nicknames are meant to inspire team pride, but fear and respect in opponents. Hilltoppers are not ferocious animals like the Cougars, the Bengals or the Tigers, majestic birds like the Falcons, nor fearsome brutes like the Raiders or Spartans. Hilltoppers are — what, mountain-climbers or something? OK. Noble, but not scary.

www.heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Connecticut State
Fall River, MA
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Fall River, MA
Education
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#K 12 School#Prep School#Private Schools#Hilltoppers#Durfee High School#Tigers#Falcons#Raiders#B M C Durfee High School#Voke#Central High School#Chardon High#Los Alamos High School#The Manhattan Project#Onalaska High School#Worcester Academy#Hopkins School#Summit High School#Marquette High School
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy