Get Close Up Views Of Byron Glacier On This Easy Family Trail In Alaska

If you’re looking for a family-friendly trail, Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska should be right at the top of your list! Located an easy 40-minute drive from Anchorage, this beautiful hike is fun for the whole family to do. This is a great autumn hike, especially as the leaves begin to change along the trail.

A quick drive from Anchorage will bring you to Portage Valley and all the beauty it holds.

The glacier itself is part of the ice field that also feeds Portage Glacier, and it’s a wonderful way to get up close to one without too much effort.

The trail is well maintained, especially at the beginning, but as you get closer to the glacier it gets rockier.

The trail follows closely along Bryon Creek, which is gorgeous to behold.

Many people every year get hurt at Byron Glacier, so please practice backcountry safety.

There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead.

This trail is such a wonderful way to get out in Portage Valley and enjoy the scenery.

Byron Glacier is unique in that it's one of the only glaciers in Alaska that you can easily access by car and foot. The path is mostly flat, with only about 787 feet of elevation gain in its entirety. The parking lot serves Byron Glacier Tour, the Blue Ice Trail, and the Visitor Center. There's also some great viewing of Portage Lake itself.

Have you ever hiked the Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!

The entire hike is 3.2 miles, out and back. This length can change depending on how much exploring you’d like to do.

