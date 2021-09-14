CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Only In Alaska

Get Close Up Views Of Byron Glacier On This Easy Family Trail In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 9 days ago

If you’re looking for a family-friendly trail, Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska should be right at the top of your list! Located an easy 40-minute drive from Anchorage, this beautiful hike is fun for the whole family to do. This is a great autumn hike, especially as the leaves begin to change along the trail.

A quick drive from Anchorage will bring you to Portage Valley and all the beauty it holds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8A26_0bvNSxJR00
Kevin Duke / AllTrails
The area is home to a few different glaciers, including the stunning Byron Glacier. Byron Glacier is unique in that it’s one of the only glaciers in Alaska that you can easily access by car and foot.

The glacier itself is part of the ice field that also feeds Portage Glacier, and it’s a wonderful way to get up close to one without too much effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Nk4F_0bvNSxJR00
Olga Sav / AllTrails
The trail follows along the retreat of the glacier through the valley. The path is mostly flat, with only about 787 feet of elevation gain in its entirety.

The trail is well maintained, especially at the beginning, but as you get closer to the glacier it gets rockier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvFNq_0bvNSxJR00
Izy Iral / AllTrails
The entire hike is 3.2 miles, out and back. This length can change depending on how much exploring you’d like to do.

The trail follows closely along Bryon Creek, which is gorgeous to behold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKXN8_0bvNSxJR00
Mrs. Nice / AllTrails
See if you can spot any smooth stones, and get your feet wet in the ice cold water. But stay alert, because some areas of the creek can be swift moving.

Many people every year get hurt at Byron Glacier, so please practice backcountry safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibx3c_0bvNSxJR00
Aaron Fox / AllTrails
Be careful of your footing, and don’t explore within the glacier itself. Ice caves are known to regularly collapse, and you could fall through the ice, or have the ice cave in on you.

There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhRRy_0bvNSxJR00
Byron Glacier Trail / AllTrails
The parking lot serves Byron Glacier Tour, the Blue Ice Trail, and the Visitor Center. There’s also some great viewing of Portage Lake itself.

This trail is such a wonderful way to get out in Portage Valley and enjoy the scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChRzE_0bvNSxJR00
Olivia Callitsis / AllTrails
Bring your family or friends and spend a couple hours enjoying the area. It’s a great place to spend a morning or afternoon!

Have you ever hiked the Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!

Nearby Portage Lake also made our list of These 13 Unique Kayaking And Canoeing Destinations In Alaska Are Perfect For A Day Trip if you’d rather go kayaking!

The entire hike is 3.2 miles, out and back. This length can change depending on how much exploring you’d like to do.

The post Get Close Up Views Of Byron Glacier On This Easy Family Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Alaska

Get High In The Chugach And Watch The Colors Change On This Stunning Trail In Alaska

If you’re looking for a great spot to watch autumn arrive, Williwaw Lakes Trail in Alaska is the place to be. Located right outside Anchorage in the Chugach National Forest, this trail will take you through some beautiful scenery. And it gets even better every autumn! Have you ever hiked the Williwaw Lakes Trail in […] The post Get High In The Chugach And Watch The Colors Change On This Stunning Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins

If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love. Have you ever hiked the […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Hike The Skyline Ridge After Hours Trail And Watch The Leaves Change In The Aspen Forest In Alaska

If you’re in the Interior and you’re looking somewhere great to watch the leaves change, the Skyline Ridge Park Trail is the place to go! The park is filled with great hikes for all skill levels. Bring a friend and get out on the trails this fall. Have you ever hiked the Skyline Ridge Park […] The post Hike The Skyline Ridge After Hours Trail And Watch The Leaves Change In The Aspen Forest In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Glaciers#Get Close#Blue Ice#Ice Field
Only In Alaska

Enjoy A Cozy Retreat From Autumn’s Chill In Your Own Private Waterfront Alaskan Log Cabin

If you’re looking for the perfect autumn retreat in Alaska, head to Bear Creek Lodge in Hope, Alaska for a great stay. There’s a group on small cabins on a picturesque pond in this charming town where you’ll want to stay. Pack your bags and get ready for a fabulous fall escape. Book a stay […] The post Enjoy A Cozy Retreat From Autumn’s Chill In Your Own Private Waterfront Alaskan Log Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Hike Right Outside Of Valdez To This Turquoise Alpine Lake In Alaska

If you want to see some seriously gorgeous scenery, this alpine lake in Alaska is a must-see if you’re in Valdez! There’s an easy trail that will bring you up into the mountains for a view of a turquoise lake that will leave you breathless. The next time you’re in Valdez, make sure to carve […] The post Hike Right Outside Of Valdez To This Turquoise Alpine Lake In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Autumn In Alaska Looks Mighty Good Outside Of These Floor To Ceiling Windows In This Cabin In Denali

If you’re looking for a gorgeous getaway this fall, this modern cabin in Alaska should be at the very top of your bucket list. Located in Healy right outside Denali National Park, this beautiful cabin has killer views and a brand new feel. Gaze out your floor-to-ceiling windows and watch autumn arrive in the park! […] The post Autumn In Alaska Looks Mighty Good Outside Of These Floor To Ceiling Windows In This Cabin In Denali appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Pack Up The Family For A Weekend Getaway To This Modern Alaskan Log Cabin

There are so many awesome places to visit in Alaska. If you’re craving ocean, mountains, rivers full of fish, or a quiet spot, Alaska has got it. This log cabin in Talkeetna is the perfect family getaway if you want to be close to the action but in a quiet little spot. Pack your bags, […] The post Pack Up The Family For A Weekend Getaway To This Modern Alaskan Log Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Don’t Miss The Biggest Festival In Alaska This Year, The Alaska State Fair

There are few things during the year that garner the excitement that the Alaska State Fair brings. With tons of different booths, carnival rides, dozens of great places to eat, and giant vegetables, this is the very best of the best in Alaska. Grab your loved ones and head on out to the best place […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Festival In Alaska This Year, The Alaska State Fair appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Soak Up The Views From Your Private Deck In This Alaskan Studio Steps From Downtown Kodiak

Kodiak is a small island, and there aren’t a ton of places to stay in this area. But this studio in Alaska boasts not just stunning ocean views from its private deck, but it’s also located within walking distance of downtown! With all the amenities you need for your next trip, this great little studio […] The post Soak Up The Views From Your Private Deck In This Alaskan Studio Steps From Downtown Kodiak appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites

With more coastline than any other state in America, finding stunning waterfront camping in Alaska is easy to do! And this incredible campground right on the Homer Spit is the perfect place to pitch your tent. A quick drive from downtown, you’re close to all amenities, with a million dollar view right outside your doorstep. […] The post Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

643
Followers
265
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy