MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Two people face murder charges after their arrest in connection to two deaths at a home in a rural area of Coffee County on Sunday. Ronald Andrew Archey, 54, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, 25, have each been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and felony murder in the shooting deaths of Chasity Hill, 27, of Moore County, and Logan Tindale, 22, who lived in Florida and Tennessee. Hill and Tindale’s bodies were found inside a home on Clyde Vickers Road on Sunday.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO