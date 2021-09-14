Jasiel Correia's defense and family plead mercy — here's the sentence they say he deserves
FALL RIVER – Jasiel F. Correia II is asking a judge for three years in prison, pleading for mercy ahead of his sentencing on 21 counts of fraud and extortion. In a pre-sentencing memo filed Monday, Correia's defense attorneys William Fick and Daniel Marx argue that "36 months is a very substantial period of incarceration for a non-violent first offense, particularly for a man as young as Mr. Correia."www.heraldnews.com
