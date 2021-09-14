CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

Jasiel Correia's defense and family plead mercy — here's the sentence they say he deserves

Herald News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER – Jasiel F. Correia II is asking a judge for three years in prison, pleading for mercy ahead of his sentencing on 21 counts of fraud and extortion. In a pre-sentencing memo filed Monday, Correia's defense attorneys William Fick and Daniel Marx argue that "36 months is a very substantial period of incarceration for a non-violent first offense, particularly for a man as young as Mr. Correia."

www.heraldnews.com

Comments / 7

Richard Lacombe
8d ago

He deserves 11 years. now is not the time for him to ask for mercy. he should have thought about it when he was stealing and robbing, especially when he was Mayor.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fall River, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasiel Correia
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy