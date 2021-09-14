CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Trick-or-Treat Fest begins Oct. 8 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tickets now are on sale for its second annual Trick-or-Treat Fest, which begins Oct. 8. The event, which is sponsored by Citizens, is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 31. It includes meet-and-greets with costumed characters, access to 15 trick-or-treat stations, and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party at the zoo’s amphitheater.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Mentor on Tap & Uncorked is canceled

MENTOR, Ohio – It’s not just restaurants and other businesses having a problem hiring these days: Mentor on Tap & Uncorked has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on tertiary industries affecting the fest. Organizers said Wednesday the beer and wine fest, set for Saturday, Oct. 2, has...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Personalized picnics popping up all over Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s in your picnic basket?. Along with gourmet, locally sourced food, how about fresh flowers, crisp linens, gold-plated tableware and fluffy pillows?. Wondering how you are going to pack and carry all of this? Don’t worry. A growing number of companies are introducing the national trend of providing luxury pop-up picnics to Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Five Guys moving into Brooklyn’s Ridge Park Square

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Residents in the mood for a burger and fries in Brooklyn will soon have yet another option, with Five Guys recently announcing its intention to open a new store at 4824 Ridge Road -- the former Ridge Park Square location of Cicis Pizza. “It’s great to fill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

Senior starts stress-free Adult Chess Club at Parma library

PARMA, Ohio -- In a year when everyone was learning about chess while watching the popular Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” Gerald Belfer, a lifelong lover of the popular board game, was coincidentally thinking about getting more people involved. The two worlds are now convening in the newly created Adult...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Confidence Med Spa brings its beauty enhancement services to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Ohio City-based Confidence Med Spa was searching for a new home, owner Victoria Heimann said Lakewood kept popping up as a perfect fit. “When I was looking at moving, I sent out a survey to roughly 600 clients,” said Heimann, who lives in Cleveland. “We had an overwhelming response for Lakewood, considering a lot of our clients were already driving from there.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Independence Primary School rock art on a roll

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Although France’s Lascaux caves and the petroglyphs of the American Southwest may garner a bit more attention, Independence Primary School’s own contribution to rock art has proven a major hit with the community. District residents “rent” the rock from the Independence PTO for a nominal $10 fee,...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Citizens#Metrohealth#Trick
Cleveland.com

Content Marking World returns to Cleveland: How do you host a convention during a pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Content Marketing World is making its in-person return next week, one year after the event went virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 and will be one of the first major events held at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 1,500 people are expected to attend.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted plans $165,000 Little Clague Park upgrade with new restrooms, walking path loop

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Little Clague Park is about to get a much-needed upgrade with the addition of a permanent restroom facility and a completed walking path loop. “We’re very excited for the improvements at Clague Park,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Betsy Drenski said. “Over the years, we have heard from many residents asking about completing the walking path all the way around the park.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Cleveland.com

Home values across Cuyahoga County jump average of 16% in reappraisal: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could bring heavy rain to some areas, with 1 to 3 inches possible. It will be cool, with highs in the upper 60s. The stormy weather will continue overnight, with another 1-2 inches of rain possible. Winds could gust to 30 mph. Read more.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
51K+
Followers
51K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy