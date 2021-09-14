Trick-or-Treat Fest begins Oct. 8 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tickets now are on sale for its second annual Trick-or-Treat Fest, which begins Oct. 8. The event, which is sponsored by Citizens, is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 31. It includes meet-and-greets with costumed characters, access to 15 trick-or-treat stations, and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party at the zoo’s amphitheater.www.cleveland.com
