Kevin O'Leary Says He Wants to More Than Double His Crypto Holdings to 7%
By Abigail Ng, CNBC
NBC New York
8 days ago
Celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary wants to more than double his cryptocurrency holdings from 3% of his portfolio to 7% by end-2021, he told CNBC on Monday. But he said investors want the U.S. authorities to make decisions about regulating cryptocurrencies, and that he "cannot afford to be non-compliant" to regulations.
Thinking about buying a car? You might be averse to listening to celebrities giving advice. But an opinion from a savvy investor such as Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary might make you take notice. Here’s why the multimillionaire says he hates cars. ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Kevin O’Leary has some strong opinions.
Last month, regulated cryptocurrency exchange FTX signed a brand ambassadorship and investment deal with entrepreneur, venture capitalist and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary. Since Benzinga’s first in-depth report on the matter, it was revealed the Securities and Exchange Commission would critically assess the nascent market and potentially crack down on...
Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful Slams Ethereum’s Speed, Says it’s Not Just About Bitcoin and Ethereum Anymore. Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary believes Ethereum’s speed is “too slow” for users, and expects more advanced chains would emerge to address this issue. O’Leary also hinted at the SEC’s move to warn Coinbase over a yet-to-be-launched lending product, stating that is a slowdown in regulation.
Artists and managers butt heads all the time. But when the relationship is also parental, disagreements can quickly get personal. On the latest episode of "Money Court," Edith Marsalis and her daughter Roni are at odds over $20,000 that Edith spent over the past decade supporting her daughter's budding music career. Edith — whom Roni fired from her role as manager in 2021 — wants back the money she sent her daughter to support her when she was younger, but Roni says that money was a gift.
Kevin O’Leary wants to raise his crypto holdings to seven percent of his portfolio later this year. He believes trillions of dollars will flow into the crypto market if regulators recognize crypto as an institutional-grade asset. While speaking with CNBC on Monday, the chairman of O’Shares ETFs, Kevin O’Leary, mentioned...
Reportedly, 3% of O’Leary’s investment portfolio is currently made up of cryptocurrencies. According to O’Leary, investors and crypto service providers need regulatory clarity. O’Leary predicts that trillions of dollars will enter the crypto sector if it becomes an asset class. Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian investor, best known for being on...
Shark Tank star and millionaire investor Kevin O’Leary says he could significantly expand the size of his Bitcoin and crypto portfolio. In an interview with Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano, O’Leary says that regulators across the globe are starting to warm up to cryptocurrencies and that’s giving him a reason to put more capital into the emerging asset class.
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, expects a “trillion dollars” more to flow into bitcoin in the next couple of years. He also sees cryptocurrencies becoming an institutional asset class. “We don’t know when but it is definitely going to come. It’s not going away,” he said. Kevin...
"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary slammed Ethereum during his recent appearance on CNBC, pointing to the second-largest blockchain's scaling problems:. O'Leary predicts that competing blockchains will end up challenging its dominance:. I find Ethereum, as a user, it's too slow. And so, there's going to be other chains that are...
For married couples, disagreeing on finances can be one of the quickest ways to lead a relationship into ruin. On the latest episode of "Money Court," O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary is tasked with helping a husband and wife who have drastically different ideas of what to do with the $200,000 they have in savings.
