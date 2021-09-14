Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander And Christopher John Rogers On Making Their “Adventurous” Met Gala Debut Together
King of Crayola Pantones Christopher John Rogers’s Met Gala debut was always going to be Technicolour. But his first trip up the museum’s famous staircase – with fellow Met debutante Jordan Alexander – was a volte-face from his usual explosive old-school salon sensibility. Instead of voluminous silhouettes, the Louisiana-born designer took up space on the red carpet with his subtle statement on what American fashion looks like right now, and where it can go in the future.www.vogue.co.uk
