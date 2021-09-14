Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia's excluded Roma

Former US vice president Mike Pence and other conservative leaders are expected to attend a forum in Budapest from Thursday to discuss demographics and family values, cementing Hungary's reputation as a bastion of conservatism in the EU. In power since 2010, nationalist Hungarian premier Viktor Orban has styled himself as an "illiberal" defender of "Christian Europe" who frequently clashes with Brussels over his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies. First held in 2015, the so-called Budapest Demographic Summit takes place every two years to rail against migration and urge Christian couples to have more children. Attending this week's two-day event -- besides Pence and Orban -- are the heads of state of the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia, as well as far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, who is thought to be eyeing a run for the French presidency.

