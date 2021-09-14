CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia's excluded Roma

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday urged Slovakia’s Roma to integrate better into the mainstream as he met with the country’s most socially excluded minority group, who have long suffered discrimination, marginalization and poverty. But in some ways Francis’ visit to the Lunik IX settlement in the eastern...

