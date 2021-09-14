CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Electric vehicle revolution supplies good news for Alabama’s future

Gadsden Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicle announcements came fast and furious in the last year as major automobile manufacturers announced plans to accelerate electrification. Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are planning to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2030 and General Motors is preparing to go fully electric by 2035. Honda targets 2040 as the date to be all-electric while Toyota has announced 70 electrified models will be available from all its brands by 2025. Ford is investing $29 billion in EVs through 2025 and is releasing its F-150 Lightning pick-up truck in 2022.

