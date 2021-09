A Shanghai-based real estate developer lost a billion-dollar worth of fortune within hours of trading, amid market turmoil caused by fears of a collapse of the Chinese giant Evergrande. Zhang Yuanlin, chairman of Sinic Holdings Groups which deals in real estate developments, saw his net worth drop from $1.3 billion Monday morning to $250.7 million by the afternoon, according to Forbes. His company’s stock took a tumble of over 87 per cent to hit a low of 0.50 Hong Kong cents before it was forced to halt trading.Mr Zhang was featured on Forbes’ Billionaires list of the world’s richest people...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO