The Australian dollar initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back the gains rather quickly. By doing so, the market looks likely to see further downward pressure based upon the way we closed, and now it looks like if we break down below the 0.72 handle, then the market is likely to go looking towards the 0.71 handle. That is an area that has been important previously, as we have bounced from there quite significantly.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO