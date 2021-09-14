CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs Your Toddler is Ready to Start Potty Training

By Jennifer Caffelle
Cover picture for the articleWhen it’s time to potty train, it can be stressful for both toddlers and parents. But it can also be a really positive and rewarding experience. Heather Wallace, Love and Logic facilitator,​​ reminds us that a “toddler’s interest level is a key indicator of readiness. One thing you cannot control is your toddler’s bathroom habits. Therefore, making sure your toddler is ready to take control of this part of her development is imperative to success. Potty training is extremely stressful for the parent, so remember your breathing exercises when you find yourself frustrated with your toddler’s lack of mastery of this important developmental milestone.”

