'When they get the chance to cross get it in there – he'll score!': Rio Ferdinand insists Cristiano Ronaldo can punish Premier League sides' poor defending from crosses if Manchester United wingers can assist him

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return could not have gone much better and it offered an insight into what to expect as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to launch a tilt at the title. Playing as a central striker, Ronaldo came deep to link play time and again. The average positions of the returning hero and his countryman Bruno Fernandes ended up overlapping midway inside the Newcastle half. Often they took up similar spaces — but that will not worry Solskjaer, who said ‘good players can always work together’ and that they ‘will work to develop that partnership’.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO