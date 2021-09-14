CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks' Defensive Line Flexes Muscles in Season-Opening Romp

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking an early statement against one of the AFC's most talented teams, the Seahawks went into Indianapolis and left Lucas Oil Stadium with a resounding 28-16 victory over the Colts to open the season in the win column. As expected, Russell Wilson and Seattle's high-powered offense drew much of the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Hyder
Person
Benson Mayowa
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Afc#Espn#Colts
seattle Seahawks

Social Media Reacts to Seahawks Winning Season Opener 28-16

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Colts in their first game of the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium. This album will be updated throughout the game. Game Action photos are presented by Washington's Lottery.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Frank Reich Updates Carson Wentz’s Injured Ankle

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has played through a lot in his football career, but he knew this was an injury that was going to knock him out of Sunday’s game. It took the 11th hit against Wentz on Sunday—marking an astonishing 21 for the season—that finally sent him to the sideline for good.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Three impressions from the Seahawks’ season-opening 28-16 win over the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — For the most part, the Seahawks produced a complete performance on Sunday. Here are three instant impressions from Seattle’s season-opening 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Shane Waldron’s offense (mostly) impresses. So that’s what a Shane Waldron offense looks like. The 42-year-old first-year offensive coordinator made a positive...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Announce Inactives For Season Opener Against Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced seven inactives for Sunday's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts announced the following players would be inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks: CB Xavier Rhodes, CB Chris Wilcox, DE Kemoko Turay, G Danny Pinter, OL Will Fries, T Eric Fisher, and DE Isaac Rochell.
NFL
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach stars lead Seahawks to season-opening victory

CHARLESTON | As spectacular as Ryan Burger’s performance was, Adam Randall wasn’t about to pay off the bet from one moment in particular. The two Myrtle Beach seniors carried the Seahawks to a season-opening 34-31 victory against Oceanside Collegiate at The Citadel on Friday night. Their numbers were unreal, and they both showed why they’ll be playing NCAA Division-I football this time next year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
SeahawkMaven

All 53 Seahawks Healthy and Ready For Season Opener vs. Colts

In what may be a first time occurrence since coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, the Seahawks revealed a final injury report without a single injury designation leading up to Sunday's regular season opener against the Colts. While it's not abnormal for the number of injuries to be significantly smaller...
NFL
Olympian

Huge Al Woods at end? Five defensive linemen work wonders for Seahawks in the opener

New play caller Shane Waldron’s tantalizing debut. Russell Wilson’s four touchdown passes. Tyler Lockett’s two, beautiful scoring catches. All headlined the Seahawks’ 28-16 win over the Colts in the season opener in Indianapolis. Yet the most surprising — and for the Seahawks, encouraging — development Sunday: their previously questionable defensive...
NFL
HeraldNet

What to watch when Seahawks, Colts clash in season opener

And away we go with the 46th season in Seattle Seahawks history. It’s the continuation of a journey that started exactly 45 years ago — Sept. 12, 1976. And who could have imagined all that would follow on that Bicentennial year day when Seattle hosted a team that has long since changed locations (the St. Louis Cardinals) in a stadium that no longer exists (the Kingdome) and took an opponent that would go on to win 10 games down to the final play in a 30-24 defeat?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy