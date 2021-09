The Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team secured their first win of the season in a 3-0 shutout of rival North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday, September 8. The Lady Hornets scored midway through the first half on an unassisted goal by sophomore Sara Seeling. Wellsboro added two more goals in the second half, one at 17:55 by senior Hannah Morey (unassisted), and one with just over two minutes to play by junior Jordyn Abernathy with an assist by sophomore Maddy Mascho.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO