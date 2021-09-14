CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Robert Engelhorn Becomes 8th President of BMW Manufacturing; Assumes Leadership of Plant Spartanburg

spartanburg.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Robert Engelhorn is the new president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. In a private handover ceremony at the BMW Zentrum, Engelhorn took over the plant leadership from Knudt Flor, who has retired from the company. “Plant Spartanburg has been a critical part of BMW’s global production network for decades,...

www.spartanburg.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mountaineer

EGGER Celebrates One-Year Anniversary at N.C. Manufacturing Plant

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- EGGER, a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, this month marked one year since starting production at its first North American plant. The highly-automated, state-of-the-art facility is the company's 20th globally, with production focuses on particleboard and lamination. Expansion of the...
LEXINGTON, NC
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Cars
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Business
Carscoops

Toyota CEO Says Full Shift To EVs Could Cost Japan Millions Of Jobs

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda has warned that millions of automotive jobs could be at risk if the Japanese government pursues an ambitious push for carbon neutrality. While speaking in his role as chairman of Japan’s automaker association, Toyoda explained that a radical shift to electric vehicles could cripple the company’s manufacturing industry. This comes as Japan pushes to become carbon neutral by 2050.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
wvtm13.com

Alabama Toyota plant to add 450 manufacturing jobs for Tundra truck engines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Toyota factory in north Alabama will add 450 jobs as the sole North American manufacturer of engines for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck. The company says employment at the Toyota Alabama plant will increase to 1,800 people. And the company says it plans to spend $288 million on the project, which is separate from a Toyota Mazda factory being constructed west of downtown Huntsville.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Ag#Bmw Group#Bmw I4#Bmw Manufacturing#The Bmw Group#Bba#Bmw Group Plant Munich
Sentinel

APM to build new plant for manufacturing

ALLENSVILLE — It has been almost nine months since the loss of Allensville Planing Mill’s manufacturing plant due to a massive fire, and APM has released an update into its recovery process. The company announced it has been able to construct a temporary facility to fulfill around 90% of the...
ALLENSVILLE, PA
Post Register

Simplot names new vice president over mining, manufacturing

Christopher Morgan will be the new vice president, mining and manufacturing for the J.R. Simplot Company’s AgriBusiness division, effective Sept. 27. “Chris’ extensive experience in escalating roles, dedication to safety and operational excellence, and commitment to environmental leadership make him an ideal fit for AgriBusiness and the J.R. Simplot Company,” said Doug Stone, President of the company’s AgriBusiness group. “I look forward to the continued growth and opportunity he will help bring to our Company and our customers.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lincoln Journal Star

Hornady Manufacturing planning to expand Grand Island plant

GRAND ISLAND — Hornady Manufacturing is planning to expand its Grand Island facility. More space is needed for the company’s ammunition manufacturing operations, President Steve Hornady said. Work will begin in late September or early October on a new parking lot, followed by work on an expanded manufacturing wing at...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Inside Indiana Business

German Manufacturer to Open First U.S. Plant in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - A Germany-based manufacturer of trays used in automation has announced plans to open its first U.S. production plant in Indiana, investing $2.2 million to upgrade and equip a facility on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Variotech says the move will create 22 jobs over two years. The company...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
audacy.com

Nathalie Bauters named head of communications at BMW Manufacturing

Media release provided by BMW Manufacturing Thursday. Spartanburg, S.C. BMW Manufacturing announced today that Nathalie Bauters, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for BMW Group France, will become the new Head of Communications at BMW Manufacturing. Bauters will replace Sky Foster who will retire later this year. “During her...
SPARTANBURG, SC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vox London Ltd. has set up new manufacturing plant in India

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/SRV Media): Vox London Ltd. has set up its new manufacturing plant in India, taking the total to 3 with other plants situated in the UK and South Korea. MD Brassware Private Limited is the company that has been appointed by Vox London Ltd. to...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Samsung is looking to build a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant in Texas

In context: Semiconductor demand is surging and an ongoing shortage of chips has pushed companies and governments to invest large amounts of money into establishing production capabilities outside of Asia. Samsung has big plans to conquer semiconductors and other key industries, and will be spending $205 billion towards those goals. A $17 billion chunk of that fund will go toward building a new chip plant in the US, most likely in one of two cities in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hemp Insulation Manufacturing Plant to be Built In Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wood River Valley based hemp insulation manufacture plans to build a production facility in Jerome County along the interstate beginning this fall. Southern Idaho Economic Development said Hempitecture Inc., based in Sun Valley, intends to build a plant at the Northbridge Junction near the Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 junction; a groundbreaking ceremony is set for early October. This is one of the first major business announcements made since a bill was signed into law earlier this year allowing the production and transportation of industrial hemp in Idaho.
JEROME COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy