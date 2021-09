Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific creators in the world of video games, responsible for the creation of the world of Metal Gear Solid and recently releasing the idiosyncratic game starring Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, but the espionage specializing creator has recently dived headfirst into the world of horror by praising Junji Ito and his latest work, Sensor. Kojima is such a big fan of Junji Ito that the master of horror was actually a character in Death Stranding, appearing as a non-playable character that tasked players with quests and unique opportunities.

