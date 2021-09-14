The Walking Dead: Daryl and Leah’s story was going to be very different
The Walking Dead It is currently passing through the episodes that make up its final season, so it will be the farewell to the series, although not to the franchise, since there are future projects that are in development. One of the most interesting aspects of the tenth installment was the revelation that Daryl had an affair with a survivor named Leah. Nevertheless, the plans were not going to be as we saw on the screen.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0