Located On Reclaimed Mine Land, Mountain Rose Vineyards Serves Delicious Virginia Wine Worth Sampling

 9 days ago

Is there anything lovelier than Virginia wine? There are so many praiseworthy wineries and vineyards scattered throughout the Old Dominion, and each of them warrants a visit. Today’s destination is particularly unique not only for its delicious wine but also because it just so happens to be located on reclaimed mine land. This previously mined land is now the home of several beautiful grapevines, which you can experience when you visit this picturesque landmark. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Mountain Rose Vineyards.

Welcome to Mountain Rose Vineyard! Since 1996, this fantastic local winery has been growing grapes and cultivating unique wines in Virginia.

One of the most fascinating features about the property is that it's actually reclaimed mine land. This rocky, mineral-rich soil gives each wine a unique complexity.

According to the winemaker at Mountain Rose Vineyards, "wines are only as good as the grapes that go into them," and you'll soon discover that a lot of care and attention are put into each vine.

When you visit the vineyard, you'll be invited to taste some of the award-winning wine. Varietals include Riesling, Vidal Blanc, Niagara, Chancellor, and Cabernet Franc.

There are also some tasting plates available, which will help bring out unique flavors in each of the wines.

Of course, you don't even have to be a wine enthusiast to appreciate the abundant beauty of this Appalachian destination!

Have you ever visited Mountain Rose Vineyards in Wise, Virginia? What did you enjoy most about your experience there? Be sure to tell us in the comments below! For more information, be sure to visit Mountain Rose Vineyards online . You can also follow Mountain Rose Vineyards on Facebook .

