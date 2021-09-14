CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City 'join Liverpool in the race for £85m-rated Jude Bellingham as Pep Guardiola looks for a Fernandinho replacement'... but Borussia Dortmund are in no rush to sell the teenage England international

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJude Bellingham is reportedly attracting attention from Manchester City and Liverpool - but Borussia Dortmund seem unlikely to let the 18-year-old go for less than €100million (£85m). The rangy midfielder has been superb for the Bundesliga giants since joining them last summer from boyhood club Birmingham and turned in another...

www.chatsports.com

