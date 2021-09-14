'He's the best passer at right-back I've ever seen': Gary Neville compares Trent Alexander-Arnold to David Beckham and Kevin de Bruyne after 'loving' his Liverpool star's performance in victory at Leeds
Gary Neville was so impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Leeds he compared the right-back to two iconic Premier League midfielders, but insisted playing him in their position is a 'no-go.'. The England international was at his creative best at Elland Road, bombing down the right to setup Mohamed Salah's opening...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0