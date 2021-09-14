Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah 'deserves' to be one of Liverpool and England's best-paid players... and says Egyptian has the same level of professionalism as Cristiano Ronaldo
Jamie Carragher hopes Mohamed Salah signs his new contract at Liverpool as he 'deserves' to be one of the highest paid players in the Premier League. The Reds have been tying down their biggest stars - such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane - to new contracts this summer and Salah is reportedly in talks over making him the highest paid player in Liverpool's history.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0