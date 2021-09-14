CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah 'deserves' to be one of Liverpool and England's best-paid players... and says Egyptian has the same level of professionalism as Cristiano Ronaldo

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Carragher hopes Mohamed Salah signs his new contract at Liverpool as he 'deserves' to be one of the highest paid players in the Premier League. The Reds have been tying down their biggest stars - such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane - to new contracts this summer and Salah is reportedly in talks over making him the highest paid player in Liverpool's history.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he has a 'nagging fear' over the club's future after Jurgen Klopp leaves... and claims the Reds are due 'another big transfer window' after tying down some star names

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has confessed he has a 'nagging fear' over how long the Reds can continue their successful run once Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards leave the club. Carragher claimed there is no other manager that could have achieved the success the German has since his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool squad pay tribute to Mohamed Salah's Premier League century

The forward reached the landmark on Sunday by netting the opener in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Salah became the fifth-quickest player in the competition’s history to hit the century milestone, doing so in just 162 appearances in the division. Indeed, the Egyptian’s record for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Jamie Carragher
chatsports.com

Liverpool’s Salah the best Arab footballer in history – Mido

The former Egypt international has explained why his compatriot is the best Arab player to have graced the beautiful game. Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam has labelled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the greatest Arab footballer of all time. Salah, 29, achieved a milestone during the Reds’ convincing 3-0 away victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#England#The Premier League#Reds
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp admits he was 'surprised' Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus this summer as the Liverpool boss jokes 'I can't say that' when asked if he's happy the Portuguese star has returned to Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was 'surprised' that Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to leave Juventus this summer. The 36-year-old completed a shock return to the Manchester United on deadline-day in a deal worth £19.4million after previously being linked with a move to rivals Manchester City. But Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'the greatest footballer that ever lived'... but Jamie Carragher tells Sky colleague he's 'got carried away' after his Manchester United return

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville dug into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate on Monday, and unsurprisingly the duo disagreed in a fiery discussion. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Saturday in a blaze of glory, scoring twice in front of a rocking Old Trafford and charging back into the spotlight after failing on his Champions League promise at Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Liverpool player ratings: Mohamed Salah and Alisson shine in Reds win

Liverpool beat Leeds United 2-0 on Sunday to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side still searching a first win of the season. The Reds started well and were rewarded with the opening goal 20 minutes in, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold combining for Mohamed Salah to tap in his 100th Premier League goal.Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliott and Sadio Mane all came close to extending the away team’s lead, as they threatened to overwhelm Leeds in the first half - but Luke Ayling spurned a great chance to equalise right before the break.Immediately after the restart Liverpool doubled their lead through Fabinho,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy