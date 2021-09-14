CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Paton Churdan and Glidden Ralston (3-0) Volleyball Win, AWV Lost in 5 on Monday

By Jeff Blankman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaton Churdan hosted the Bulldogs for their home opener and just their 3rd match of the season. The young and inexperienced Rockets made some defensive adjustments after dropping both ends of a triangular at Ar-We-Va in their opener and Head Coach Makayla Sparr was happy with how the kids adjusted. The Rockets were able to battle back from deficits in sets 1 and 4 to pick up their first win of the season. Their serve was a big part of their attack and Paige Teeples kept swinging to pace the offense. The win moves the Rockets to 1-2.

