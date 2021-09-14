Former Vikings CB Hill Works Out for Packers

Two weeks into the 2021 season, it appears that the NFL’s power is concentrated in the west. The AFC and NFC West are a combined 13-3 so far this year, and but for a late Seahawks collapse against the Titans, the NFC West would be a perfect 8-0. The Chiefs also own one of those three losses, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally exorcised some demons in a 36-35 Sunday night thriller. The Raiders are one of the 2-0 teams after they stifled the Steelers and got a timely bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs in the fourth quarter. Week 3 brings with it a heavyweight NFC showdown between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a pivotal AFC West battle between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The Vikings, 0-2 and reeling after a gut-punch loss to Arizona, will try to right the ship against Seattle. Will Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence pick up their first win? Will the Falcons right themselves before it’s too late? Lots of teams have questions, but only some will find the answers. Let’s get to the games.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO