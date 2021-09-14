CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Vikings CB Hill Works Out for Packers

Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill, once upon a time a promising young defender, is among four players in for tryouts, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2018 because of some off-the-field issues. As a rookie, he played in 16 games with three starts, recording his only interception and a career-high seven passes defensed. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 54.2 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 68.4.

