Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Seattle. The second baseman went yard in the fifth inning. Altuve has homered in consecutive games after failing to put a ball over the fence in all of August. He's hit safely in seven of the last eight contests and now sports a .272/.347/.481 slash line with 27 long balls, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored and four stolen bases across 582 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO