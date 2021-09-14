Players of the Week

The News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:. He's only a freshman, but Blackwell didn't play like one in a Week 3 loss to spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion Mount Tabor. After splitting time with junior Nick Williamson, Blackwell appeared to seize the job with a fearless performance that helped Page go into halftime tied with the Spartans at 27. He's also been a factor as a receiver and a defensive back. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with the ball skills of the basketball standout he figures to be, Blackwell has tremendous upside regardless of which position(s) or sport he plays.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO