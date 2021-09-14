CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference named Players of the Week for football and volleyball Monday. Offensive Player of the Week: Matt Struck, Southern Oregon. Struck is 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback from Central Point, Oregon. In Southern Oregon’s 42-7 conference win over MSU-Northern, Struck was 22 of 34 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 15 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. Also nominated: Trey Mounts of Montana Western.

buttesports.com

buttesports.com

Orediggers deny Bears for Samson’s first win

BILLINGS — Montana Tech’s football team gave Kyle Samson his first win as a head coach Saturday afternoon on the Herb Klindt Field. The Orediggers, though, had to survive a Nathan Dick Houdini act to pull it off. Tech jumped out to a 31-7 lead and held on for a...
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Diggers move up to No. 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the second regular-season 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Montana Tech moved up two spots and are now ranked No. 15 in the national poll. The Orediggers (9-2) entered the poll in the first poll of...
SPORTS
buttesports.com

Tech volleyball closes tournament with two wins

HAVRE — Montana Tech’s volleyball team wrapped up non-conference play with a pair of wins Saturday at the Frontier Conference Preview Tournament. The Orediggers knocked off Montana Western 3-1 before sweeping past Carroll College for a 3-0 win. Tech went 3-1 on the tournament and is 12-3 on the season.
SPORTS
buttesports.com

Orediggers look to start fast, get first win

Montana Tech’s football team will look for its first win of the season Saturday when the Orediggers take on No. 24 Rocky Mountain College. First, though, the Orediggers need their first lead of the season in the Frontier Conference game that kicks off at 1 p.m. on the turf of the Herb Klindt Field. (Radio: KBOW, 550 AM, 101.5 FM, kbow550.net or on the KBOW app.)
COLLEGE SPORTS
buttesports.com

Dawgs hold off Lights for Homecoming victory

DILLON — No. 23 Montana Western celebrated Homecoming with 42-28 victory over MSU-Northern Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Field. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and held on for the victory. (Stats) Jon Jund threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He was picked off...
FOOTBALL
buttesports.com

Diggers sweep Bears

HAVRE — No. 15 Montana Tech opened the Frontier Conference preseason tournament with a sweep of Rocky Mountain College. Tech won the opening set 25-9 before completing the sweeps with wins of 25-17 and 28-26. (Stats) Maureen Jessop pounded 10 kills to lead a balanced Oredigger attack at the net....
COLLEGE SPORTS
buttesports.com

Hoagland makes it two straight with Bozeman win

BOZEMAN — Make it two in a row for Kodie Hoagland. The Butte High senior fired a 5-over-par 76 at Bridger Creek Golf Course Friday for a victory at the Bozeman Invitational. Hoagland also shot a 76 Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, and her 152 total tied her with Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin for the top spot.
BOZEMAN, MT
buttesports.com

Skylights top Orediggers in five-set thriller

HAVRE — Host MSU-Northern edged Montana Tech in a five-set non-conference battle Friday night. The Skylights won 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 15-25, 17-15, dropping Tech to 1-1 on the first day of the Frontier Conference preseason tournament. (Stats) Elissa Lind tallied 18 kills to lead the Skylights in the win. Alana...
SPORTS
buttesports.com

‘Tough challenge’ awaits Maroons in Hamilton

Butte Central receiver Kyle Holter looks back at coaches for a play call last Friday against Whitefish on the Bob Green Field. (Quinn Peoples Photography) Butte Central’s football players know that not a lot of people around the state are expecting them to go to Hamilton to get a win.
FOOTBALL
buttesports.com

Bruins take down Bulldogs for four-set victory

Butte High's Mollee Conlan, left, and Teagan Kennis go up for a block as Helena Capital's Tey'ana Linter hits Monday night at the Butte Civic Center. (Bill Foley photo) Prevailing thought was that Butte High let one get away Monday night in the realm of Class AA high school girls’ volleyball.
HIGH SCHOOL
buttesports.com

Bulldogs sweep Knights

MISSOULA — Make it two in a row for the Butte High volleyball team. The Bulldogs picked up their second sweep of the week, this time rolling past Missoula Hellgate for a 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 Western AA victory. Butte also swept Missoula Big Sky Tuesday in Butte. (Butte High stats)
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldogs dominate Braves for third straight win

KALISPELL — Jace Stenson had a hand in five touchdowns and Dylan Snyder scored four Friday night, and Butte High rolled to a 48-7 Western AA victory over Kalispell Flathead Friday night at Legends Stadium. (Stats) Stenson threw four touchdown passes — three to Snyder — and ran for one...
KALISPELL, MT
