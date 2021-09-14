Players of the Week
WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference named Players of the Week for football and volleyball Monday. Offensive Player of the Week: Matt Struck, Southern Oregon. Struck is 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback from Central Point, Oregon. In Southern Oregon’s 42-7 conference win over MSU-Northern, Struck was 22 of 34 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 15 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. Also nominated: Trey Mounts of Montana Western.buttesports.com
Comments / 0