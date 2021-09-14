CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Forecast: Gives Up Gains to Show More Weakness

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 gave up early gains to show signs of weakness yet again by forming a bit of an inverted hammer. That is a nasty-looking candlestick, but at the end of the day it is still a market that has plenty of buyers underneath it, and because of this I have no interest in trying to short this market. In fact, the 50-day EMA underneath should offer plenty of support, which sits just above the 4400 level. Speaking of the 4400 level, this is a market that has been supported by the Federal Reserve for as long as I can remember, and I just do not see that changing anytime soon.

