CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' begins season with already-ousted Richards

Derrick
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The very brief Mike Richards era on “Jeopardy!” began on Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, and...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Why is Mike Richards hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight?

Mike Richards resigned as the new host of Jeopardy! last month after his sexist comments and offensive language from an old podcast were uncovered by The Ringer. He was subsequently removed as the show’s executive producer. So why is Richards hosting Jeopardy! tonight?. Season 38 of the long-running game show...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Mayim Bialik Just Broke Her Silence on the "Jeopardy!" Hosting Scandal

Newly announced host Mike Richards left the show after a series of controversies. After a lot of drama and many changes over the past couple of months, Mayim Bialik is one of the new hosts of Jeopardy!—at least for now. In August, executive producer Mike Richards was named the new permanent host of the daily game show, while Bialik was tapped to host special events, such as the National College Championship. But, as more information came out about Richards' past—including involvement in a discrimination lawsuit during his time on The Price Is Right and offensive comments on his former podcast—Richards stepped down as host after only filming a few episodes and left as executive producer a week after that.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
talesbuzz.com

Alex Trebek family’s tribute on Mike Richards’ first ‘Jeopardy!’ show

“Jeopardy!” is back for its monumental 38th season with a host that viewers thought they got rid of — and a tear-jerking tribute to its late beloved host. Former executive producer and would-be host Mike Richards’ episode aired Monday in a pre-recorded segment. He hosted the show just before his ousting when some controversial comments he made in the past came to light.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off as First Episode of New Season with Mike Richards as Host Airs

The first episode of the new season of “Jeopardy!” aired tonight with its new host, Mike Richards, and fans are not happy. The backlash comes following a string of controversies surrounding the 46-year-old host. Richards, an executive producer on “Jeopardy!,” previously assisted in compiling a group of celebrities who could potentially fill the large, empty shoes of beloved game show icon, Alex Trebek.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy Fans Are Having A Weird Week As Mike Richards Kicks Off Season 38 Despite Exit From Show

It’s a weird for Jeopardy! Fans in what has been a series of weird weeks for fans of the long-running game show. This week might be peak weirdness, however, as fans will be served a full set of episodes hosted by Mike Richards, who once, for a short while, was the successor to Alex Trebek. That announcement was marred in controversy and Richards ultimately resigned… but he’d still filmed a set of episodes before that happened.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Notable Change Made After Mike Richards’ Firing

Earlier this week, a Jeopardy! contestant on the newest season revealed a notable change to the game show following his taped appearance. Polygon deputy managing editor and new contestant Samit Sarkar opened up about his experience recently. In a series of Twitter posts, he shared that he was one of 11 new contestants to start Season 38, which will air beginning September 13. In fact, he’s one of the few contestants who appeared during host Mike Richards’ short full-time stint on Jeopardy!.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Review: The Long, Painful Goodbye Of Mike Richards

Mike Richards’ head-spinning string of humiliations continued tonight with the first day of his last week as Jeopardy! host airing in syndication, all the proof needed that even without the recent resurfacing of sexist and crude past comments the blink-and-miss-him replacement for Alex Trebek never was destined for game show greatness. A Central Casting caricature of the bland, charmless, Wonder Bread game show emcees of earlier eras, Richards was a lousy choice from the get-go. Jeopardy! producers had the opportunity to replace the late, beloved Trebek with a host that could expand the game show canvas in new and diverse ways. A...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
cartermatt.com

Jeopardy! returns with Mike Richards, awkwardness, and Matt Amodio

Today the Jeopardy! season premiere arrived and suffice it to say, it was awkward — very awkward. This may be one of the most uncomfortable game-show premieres we’ve ever seen; one of the big reasons why was the presence of Mike Richards as host. There are a few important facts...
TV SHOWS
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ fired Mike Richards. But his time on the show isn’t over — yet

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t changed that much over the years. “I love that the show is such a stalwart,” Ken Jennings told the Deseret News last year after winning the “Greatest of All Time” tournament. “Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ almost down to the second will be the same as an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1995 or 1985. They got it right the first time. And there’s just not a lot that’s like that in our culture, that never dumbed down or sped up.”
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Drew Carey Standing by Mike Richards After 'Jeopardy!' Downfall

Mike Richards has one incredibly influential celeb in his corner despite leaving "Jeopardy!" amid a shroud of controversy ... and it's his old pal Drew Carey. We got Mike and Drew Thursday in L.A. after they wrapped up a power breakfast of sorts -- we're told they broke bread for 2 hours at Swingers on Beverly Blvd.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WWLP 22News

New hosts announced for this season of Jeopardy!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jeopardy! has announced two people that will host the rest of season 38. Beginning Monday, September 20th, Mayim Bialik will host several weeks of episodes through November 5th. From then to the end of the season, episodes will be split between Bialik and Ken Jennings. Jennings...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Decider

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mike Richards as Host: “Somehow So Smarmy”

Jeopardy! fans are not out of the woods yet. Even though former EP Mike Richards has stepped down from his role as permanent host of the game show and even exited as EP on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, he’s still serving as host of the venerable quiz show this week. Audiences were unsurprisingly upset to see the ex-host when they lit up their TV screens to watch the Season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! last night (Sept. 13).
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Mayim Bialik Doesn’t ‘Wish Ill’ on Ousted ‘Jeopardy’ Host Mike Richards, Responds to Vaccine Criticism

Big shoes to fill. Mayim Bialik is set to host multiple weeks of Jeopardy! until the show officially names a full-time host — but the job came with quite a bit of drama. In August, Jeopardy! announced that executive producer Mike Richards would take over as host following the late Alex Trebek’s death, with Bialik, 45, hosting primetime specials. However, the following weeks were packed with controversy as Richards, 46, exited the show after offensive comments about women and the Jewish community he allegedly made in the past resurfaced. He released an apology and stepped away from the show. Sony TV then announced that the Big Bang Theory alum and Ken Jennings will split the hosting duties until a permanent replacement is found.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy