Covid UK news – live: First winter of Delta variant may require new ‘Plan B’ restrictions, Whitty warns

In its first winter, the Delta variant could cause a coronavirus surge severe enough to trigger the government’s tougher “Plan B” restrictions – even without the arrival of a more dangerous variant, Professor Chris Whitty has warned.

England’s chief medical officer told a Downing Street press conference that a “very rapid” spike in hospitalisations was one of the circumstances most likely to “trigger all or some of the Plan B”.

It came as Boris Johnson addressed the nation on his winter plan and set out how the government intends to deal with Covid-19 in the coming months.

Sajid Javid told the Commons that the “Plan B” measures would include issuing work from home guidance and making face masks mandatory in certain settings.

The health secretary said that vaccine passports are also one of the range of measures the government is keeping in reserve to deploy this winter if the NHS becomes overwhelmed.