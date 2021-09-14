CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The (Waiver) Wire: Week 2, 2021

By Wolf Sports Staff
wolfsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying the waiver wire is a key part of having a championship-caliber fantasy roster, and every Tuesday, our locked article evaluates the top adds of the week. The rankings may vary depending on y...

NYG (0-1) @ WAS (0-1) | THU 8:20 PM ET | NFL Network. New York has had Washington’s number with five consecutive victories in the NFC East rivalry, but will that streak continue tonight? Taylor Heinicke is more than capable stepping in for Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip), and the defensive line was able to get Daniel Jones for five sacks in the second matchup last season, so left tackle Andrew Thomas—coming off a strong opener—and the entire group up front will be tested again. Furthermore, Evan Engram (calf) has already been ruled out, and Saquon Barkley (knee) is likely to have a limited workload on a short week. I’m expecting a close game and for Kenny Golladay to be an impact player after making some tough grabs last week, but Heinicke and the home team get the edge to put my pick to win the division in immediate hot water at 0-2 (I’d go with the Eagles if given a mulligan).
For our complete Week 3 rankings, subscribe to Fantasy Consigliere, and listen to The Fantasy Consigliere Podcast for added insights ahead of the weekend. Thumbs Up of the Week: Daniel Jones (v ATL) Rushing production has Jones sitting as the QB4 through two games, and he’s yet to throw an...
