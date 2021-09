If you want to get your hands on this weapon, you’re going to have to get those levels up. There’s certainly a wealth of fantastic weapons throughout World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade. Though we may have to concede and buy TBC gold from time to time to get what we need, you can guarantee they are going to make an impact. They can help us fly through WoW TBC power leveling, smite the mightiest of foes, and much more. One very effective weapon is the Stormherald, and if you want to get one of your very own, then read on.

