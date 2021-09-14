CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG Mobile Update – Don’t miss the free PUBG 1.6 download offer

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Mobile 1.6 has started rolling out and it comes with a special deal for anyone who downloads the new patch. According to the official PUBG update notes, anyone who downloads the latest version of the game can grab several free items to use in the game. The new deal...

