PUBG Mobile Update – Don’t miss the free PUBG 1.6 download offer

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has already arrived on respective app stores to download, while this new update is small in size but KRAFTON has brought massive changes by bringing back some popular game modes with the vs AI mode as the latest inclusion in BGMI. Players who didn’t receive the 1.6 update yet, will get to download it soon as all the devices will get the update by 19 September 2021. And, exclusive rewards are also waiting for players after installing the 1.6 updates. So, the updates PUBG Mobile has brought in 1.6 are mostly based on their popularity. But the authority didn’t forget to surprise players with new modes as well. There were strong rumors for the last several days that the new update will introduce a lobby full of bots.
