Horror adventure Dap will be released in September

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comparison with well-known brands is of course a double-edged sword for indie developments. It attracts attention, but it also raises expectations. The horror adventure dap by Australian indie duo Melting Parrot is presented to us as a “bizarre mix of Pikmin meets Mononoke”. As of today, September 29, there...

gamingideology.com

dreadxp.com

DAP Releases This Month on Steam

DAP releases in just two weeks on Steam, according to the duo behind the project. DAP will arrive on September 29. The title marks the studio’s debut. DAP is off to a strong start, and has already won two awards at the 2021 BitSummit for both Excellence in Sound Design and the Vermilion Gate award.
VIDEO GAMES
