September’s Scintillating Reads
Nadia Denham runs a curio shop in a “rundown Santa Barbara mall.” Mickie Lambert works for a company that creates “digital scrapbooks” for those wishing to preserve their precious trinkets. When Nadia dies, Mickie sets out to fulfill her last wish to curate twelve mementos that cause a dormant serial killer to surface. Mickie receives threatening messages to stay out of Nadia’s past. These Toxic Things is written by award-winning writer Rachel Howzell Hall, who knows her stuff when it comes to creating tension and suspense, with interesting multi-dimensional characters. Toxic is a thrilling ride.www.montecitojournal.net
