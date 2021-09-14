September’s Scintillating Reads

Hawai‘i’s Kōlea: The Amazing Transpacific Life of The Pacific Golden-Plover. The perfect book to resource right now as the kōlea return to Hawaiʻi from Alaska. This colorful, photograph-filled book is perfect for the casual reader and even the expert ornithologist. The easy-to-understand science-based text helps detail the amazing journey these shorebirds make every year. Kōlea can be seen in parks, cemeteries, golf courses and other open spaces; get to know these transpacific fliers and why they spend their Hawaiʻi time inland. Hint: If you have kids, it’s a fun book to reference before going out and searching for kōlea around your neighborhood or at the local park. —David DeLuca, owner at Da Shop: Books + Curiosities.

