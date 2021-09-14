CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

September’s Scintillating Reads

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNadia Denham runs a curio shop in a “rundown Santa Barbara mall.” Mickie Lambert works for a company that creates “digital scrapbooks” for those wishing to preserve their precious trinkets. When Nadia dies, Mickie sets out to fulfill her last wish to curate twelve mementos that cause a dormant serial killer to surface. Mickie receives threatening messages to stay out of Nadia’s past. These Toxic Things is written by award-winning writer Rachel Howzell Hall, who knows her stuff when it comes to creating tension and suspense, with interesting multi-dimensional characters. Toxic is a thrilling ride.

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
providencejournal.com

Jon Land's picks for September's must-read thrillers

There’s something oddly appropriate about reading a Vince Flynn book in the shadow of Sept. 11. That’s because Flynn became a household name in the wake of 9/11 by sending the stalwart Mitch Rapp after the monsters haunting our dreams. We lost Flynn much too young to prostate cancer, but the series has continued in the supremely able hands of Kyle Mills, with his latest effort, “Enemy at the Gates” (Atria Publishing Group, 340 pages, $28.99) representing the apex of his work thus far.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

The 12 best new books to read in September, according to Amazon editors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for new books to read? Amazon's book editors have picked their top new books for September. This month's selections include Sally Rooney's latest release and a historical story from Anderson Cooper. For more book recommendations, check out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
honolulumagazine.com

What to Read in September 2021: 5 Hawai‘i Book Picks Recommended by Local Experts

Hawai‘i’s Kōlea: The Amazing Transpacific Life of The Pacific Golden-Plover. The perfect book to resource right now as the kōlea return to Hawaiʻi from Alaska. This colorful, photograph-filled book is perfect for the casual reader and even the expert ornithologist. The easy-to-understand science-based text helps detail the amazing journey these shorebirds make every year. Kōlea can be seen in parks, cemeteries, golf courses and other open spaces; get to know these transpacific fliers and why they spend their Hawaiʻi time inland. Hint: If you have kids, it’s a fun book to reference before going out and searching for kōlea around your neighborhood or at the local park. —David DeLuca, owner at Da Shop: Books + Curiosities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito update - latest: Friends say Brian Laundrie could hide for months as TikTok ‘sighting’ in Canada

Thursday marked the sixth day in the search for Brian Laundrie. A TikTok user claimed she saw Mr Laundrie in Canada, though there’s no indication any law enforcement agency is taking her claim seriously, as that would place him more than 1,500 miles from his home. Canada also has strict quarantine mandates in place for foreign visitors. Co-workers of Mr Laundrie’s claimed he was well versed in outdoor survival, though there is little beyond anecdote to substantiate those claims.Funeral services for Gabby Petito are up in the air as the Teton County Medical Examiner has yet to release her...
TV & VIDEOS
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renaud
Person
Ethel Rosenberg
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Swede#Kerstr M
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Ultimate Unexplained

Houston, Texas Girl Thinks Mom is an Alien After She Found Her Passport

You know those heavy cries that kids can do where they're inconsolable? Don't matter what you tell this kid mom, you're an alien now. A pretty adorable video is going viral right now here in Texas. Houston's own Shaakira Brandon shared the video of her daughter having a breakdown after finding her passport. She says it's because she recently let her daughter watch Men In Black.
TEXAS STATE
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy