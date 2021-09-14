Dr. Anthony Fauci supports COVID-19 vaccine mandate for airline passengers

BOSTON — The top infectious disease expert in the United States says he thinks airline passengers should need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board a plane. "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on an episode of theSkimm's "Skimm This" podcast that was recorded last week and set to air on Thursday.