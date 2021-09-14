Deathloop: How To Kill Egor With The Nullifier | Signature Assassination Guide

There’s one mystery that plagues players of Deathloop right at the start. There’s a strange automaton called the “Queen of Riddles” in one of the first areas you explore called Karl’s Bay. This section of Blackreef is populated with old houses, and the Queen of Riddles is inside one that’s very clearly marked. Finding the queen is easy, but answering all ten of her questions is a lot harder. There are two options for getting all these quiz answers right — you can search the island for lore, or you can loop over and over while attempting to get all 10 questions right.

