CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop: How To Kill Egor With The Nullifier | Signature Assassination Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgor is one of the founders of the AEON Program, the group behind the infinite cycle in Deathloop, and he’s holed up in his own private camp. Egor has one of the most powerful Slab abilities — he can turn invisible, and you’ll be able to sneak freely too if you can catch Egor. Tracking this wily opponent is tricky enough, but using weapons to exploit his one weakness is even harder. To earn the ‘Not-So-Invisible‘ trophy / achievement, you’ll have to reveal Egor with a Nullifier device.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: Slabs guide — How to acquire powers and upgrades

Apart from the Reprise self-revival mechanic, Deathloop has other special abilities that you can obtain. These are acquired from some of the AEON Visionary bosses in the game. Julianna, in particular, has a chance to drop the ones held by others if you manage to take her out whenever she’s hunting you. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with the Slab powers in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Deathloop Guide: The Complete Weapons List and the Best Ones

Deathloop has a good line of weapons to shoot your enemies called Visionaries. It ranges from handguns to fancy sniper rifles, giving you many creative ways to kill. Here is a complete list of Deathloop weapons that you can find in the Isle of Blackreef. Deathloop Guide: The Complete Weapons...
COMBAT SPORTS
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Holster Your Weapon

Deathloop, the latest from the team that brought you the Dishonored games, is here and by most accounts, including ours, it appears to have lived up to its high expectations. If you’re at this guide, you’re likely already giving Deathloop a try yourself and are wondering how to holster your weapon in Deathloop for PS5 so you can put your weapon away neatly and not have it out all of the time. Here’s how to do just that.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deathloop guide: How to get the Cat Fall Trinket early

Deathloop is designed with player choice in mind. One of the small ways that you can play your way is by equipping Character Trinkets, which imbue Colt with small buffs and powers that can help him break the loop. The Cat Fall Character Trinket — which significantly reduces fall damage...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Aeon#Fia#The Aeon Program#The Meat Grinder
techraptor.net

Deathloop Fristad Rock District Guide

Welcome to Blackreef Island in Deathloop. This new game from Arkane and Bethesda follows the story of Colt Vahn trapped in a looping day. Blackreef Island is made up of four different areas; The Complex, Fristad Rock, Updaam, and Karl's Bay. In this Deathloop Fristad Rock District Guide we'll go over at what times of day different Visionaries are present when you can collect important information, and what other opportunities might arise. This guide will remain as spoiler-free as possible for the larger storyline of Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop endings guide: How to get all three endings

Your journey as Colt in Deathloop will culminate in one very bloody day. After you’ve eliminated all the Visionaries in a single cycle, you’ll also need to fly the Rakyetoplan to the strange facility that seems to be empowering the loop. There, you’ll have some fateful decisions to make. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you obtain all of the game’s endings, as well as the decisions with regard to Julianna. We also talk about whether there’s a NewGame+ or campaign continuation that you can look forward to after completing your Deathloop run.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Deathloop walkthrough and ending guide

This Deathloop walkthrough and endings guide will take you through a timeline that initially seems daunting, as it loops through open world levels that let you explore anywhere, anytime. However, while it might look like a lot, the myriad of clues and leads you can find, as you hunt down visionaries and ways to kill them quickly coalesce into a solid path for you to follow. To help you get there we've prepared this Deathloop walkthrough to the timeline to get you started, and explained the different Deathloop endings you can pick.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deathloop Dorsey Manor Safe Combination Guide

Deathloop is out, this time-bending adventure from Arkane and Bethesda has you following the story of Colt Vahn as he wakes up on an island stuck perpetually in the same day. As you explore this perpetually repeating day you'll find a variety of safes, locked doors, and more just out of reach but you might have stumbled across a certain locked safe underneath the Dorsey Manor bridge.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Deathloop: How To Keep Weapons & Slabs After Each Loop | Infusion Guide

In Deathloop, you’re trapped in a sadistic Groundhog Day scenario. Every time you die, you’re cursed to repeat the same day on an island packed with lunatics — thanks to the orders of the Visionaries. The leaders of Blackreef want you dead, and they’ll do anything to make it happen. Whenever you die, you lose everything you’re carrying on the reset except your memory. At least, at first.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Sprint & Run Faster

Deathloop, the latest from the team that brought you the Dishonored games, has finally arrived on PS5, and it appears both critics and fans are on the same page: it’s really fun. By most accounts, the game has lived up to its high expectations, which is great news for all. If you’re at this guide, though, you’ve probably already jumped into Deathloop and are wondering how to sprint and run faster in Deathloop for PS5 so you can get around far more quickly. Here’s how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deathloop Fia's Pictograms Guide

Deathloop is out, this time-bending adventure from Arkane and Bethesda has you following the story of Colt Vahn as he wakes up on an island stuck perpetually in the same day. Along Colt's journey you'll need to gather information out about Fia Zborowska, an amazing mechanic and an... interesting artist. The search for a way to take Colt down will lead him to a base in Fristad Rock where he'll need to locate pictograms that will allow him access to another bunker. This Deathloop Fia's Pictograms Guide will help you track down the artwork you're after.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Deathloop What Wenjies Want | How to assassinate Dr Wenjie Evans

Dr Wenjie Evans is not just one of the Visionaries holding the cycle of Blackreef together in Deathloop, but a pioneer in the experimental field of Infusion. Wenjie’s Infusion research is the secret to Colt being able to keep hold of items between loops, which will likely lead you to her door very early on in your time with Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: How To Answer All Yerhva Quiz Questions | Queen of Riddles Guide

There’s one mystery that plagues players of Deathloop right at the start. There’s a strange automaton called the “Queen of Riddles” in one of the first areas you explore called Karl’s Bay. This section of Blackreef is populated with old houses, and the Queen of Riddles is inside one that’s very clearly marked. Finding the queen is easy, but answering all ten of her questions is a lot harder. There are two options for getting all these quiz answers right — you can search the island for lore, or you can loop over and over while attempting to get all 10 questions right.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Deathloop beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Our Deathloop beginner’s guide corrals our best advice for you first days in Arkane Studios’ stealthy, shooty murder mystery. Below, we’ll explain the time loop, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

How to assassinate Harriet in Deathloop

At the top of your list, staging a ‘special seminar’ in the morning from a hangar in Karl’s Bay, is Harriet, probably your first target in Deathloop, and holder of the Nexus Slab which binds the fate of enemies together. While this is one of the more straightforward assassination assignments...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deathloop Queen of Riddles Answer Guide

Deathloop is out, this time-bending adventure from Arkane and Bethesda has you following the story of Colt Vahn as he wakes up on an island stuck perpetually in the same day. If you've spent any amount of time around Karl's Bay then chances are you've entered into a mysterious building with a fortune-telling computer that quizzes you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Devouring Of The Lambs (How to Kill Alexis) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Devouring Of The Lambs Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to kill Alexis, starting by tracking him in Updaam in the evening. 00:00 - Intro 00:12 - Updaam Evening 03:07 - Multiple Routes Into Wolf's Den (Dorsey Manor), We'll Use Window This Time 03:24 - Dorsey Manor 03:38 - Can Ruin Alexis' Beer To Identify Him (Among Other Ways) 04:30 - Many Traps Around His Beer, Can Choose To Blow Them All Up 07:05 - Ruining Alexis' Beer 08:25 - Identifying Alexis, Also Only One With Two Golden Guns 09:55 - Eliminating Alexis 10:00 - Mission Complete (Devouring Of The Lambs) 10:15 - Karnesis Slab Acquired 10:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Deathloop Trophy Guide and How to Get Platinum

Now that Deathloop has been released, trophy hunters are once again for the lookout for acquiring all of the trophies that this game has to offer. Here is the Deathloop Trophy guide for players to check out and how you can get that Platinum trophy in the end. Deathloop Complete...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Deathloop Updaam Cave Safe Code Guide: How to Unlock the Cave Safe

Death loop Updaam Cave Safe Code Guide: How to Unlock the Cave Safe. Finally, the groovy action/adventure game death loop has been released. Arkane Studios are the developers of Deathloop. This game is about trying to kill eight targets in one day. It is not an easy task, as death will return you to the beginning of the day. Death loop, a game inspired by the rogue-lite genre, is about dying and using the information to improve your performance. You will discover a range of powerful abilities that can be used to defeat your enemies during your journey.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: Infusion and Residuum guide — How to keep weapons and powers

You’ll unlock the ability to use Residuum for Infusion in Deathloop after beating Wenjie in the Ubiquity quest. This is a very important mechanic, one that truly helps you progress since the game is a first-person shooter with rogue-lite elements. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with harvesting Residuum and using the Infusion feature to keep your weapons and Slab powers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy