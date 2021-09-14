Deathloop: How To Kill Egor With The Nullifier | Signature Assassination Guide
Egor is one of the founders of the AEON Program, the group behind the infinite cycle in Deathloop, and he’s holed up in his own private camp. Egor has one of the most powerful Slab abilities — he can turn invisible, and you’ll be able to sneak freely too if you can catch Egor. Tracking this wily opponent is tricky enough, but using weapons to exploit his one weakness is even harder. To earn the ‘Not-So-Invisible‘ trophy / achievement, you’ll have to reveal Egor with a Nullifier device.gameranx.com
