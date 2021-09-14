The Next 10 Years To Leave Hearing Protection Devices Market In Innovative Splits (US$ 4,900 Million)

The global fish oil market is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fish oil is essentially used as a feed item in several animals and human nutritional uses, which comprise aquaculture feed, animal & pet feed, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional food. Fish oil is the key ingredient in the growth of the aquaculture industry across the globe and it is a crucial factor for the growth of the fish oil market. Government regulations that limit the fishing quota create a gap between demand and supply, which mostly affects the market demand for fish oil. An increase in the production of fish oil from by-products and fostering prospects with third party suppliers could otherwise aid in mitigating this threat and in reducing the demand-supply gap.

