High school football roundup: Three area teams rise in rankings for Week 4
Week 3 of the high school football season featured a lot of highs and some lows for the North Platte Telegraph area teams. North Platte dropped its Class A-ranked matchup against Kearney 42-14. But St. Pat’s rebounded from its loss last week with a 35-0 shutout win against Centura. Cozad and Broken Bow remained undefeated in Class C1 play and Arthur County won its ranked vs. ranked D6 matchup against Hay Springs.nptelegraph.com
Comments / 0