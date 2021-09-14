CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

High school football roundup: Three area teams rise in rankings for Week 4

By Jake Dreilinger
North Platte Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 3 of the high school football season featured a lot of highs and some lows for the North Platte Telegraph area teams. North Platte dropped its Class A-ranked matchup against Kearney 42-14. But St. Pat’s rebounded from its loss last week with a 35-0 shutout win against Centura. Cozad and Broken Bow remained undefeated in Class C1 play and Arthur County won its ranked vs. ranked D6 matchup against Hay Springs.

#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Centura#D6#Tigers#Sandhills Thedford#Knights#Wahoo#Eagles#Chase County#Maxwell 1 2#Hyannis 2 1#Maywood Hayes Center#South Loup#Paxton 1 1#Wauneta Palisade

