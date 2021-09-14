CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 down; JD Sports scales new peak

By Devik Jain, Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbapS_0bvMGylh00
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.5%, with miners (.FTNMX551020) and banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) dropping 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) were under pressure after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) eased 0.4%, recording its worst session in nearly a week.

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) gained 9.7% to hit a record high after Britain's largest sportswear retailer reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear. read more

Official figures showed British employers added a record 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees to pre-pandemic levels. read more

"Its encouraging, but what's worrying is the fact that there are over a million job vacancies. For the market, that is an inflationary concern because it's going to put upward pressure on wages, which feeds through to the bottom line on all the cooperates and then pass on to the consumers," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

"So what might seem like bullish news is potentially quite bearish."

The focus will now turn to Wednesday's UK inflation data, which is expected to show prices rose in August and stoke fears of a sooner-than expected change in the Bank of England's monetary policy.

"The headline number (UK inflation data) might cause a twinge and the robust jobs market might add to speculation that the UK could be within sight of a rate hike," said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst.

Among individual stocks, Portmeirion (PMGR.L) added 9.7% as the homewares retailer plans to resume dividend payouts this year after reporting record revenue.

Ocado Group (OCDO.L) fell 1.4% after its joint venture, Ocado Retail, posted a 10.6% fall in revenue in its latest quarter. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
Telegraph

Live FTSE extends rally ahead of Bank rates decision - live updates

The S&P closed up 1pc after the Fed signalled tapering plans. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Evergrande marks the end of China’s economic miracle. The FTSE 100 lifted 0.2pc in early trading, buoyed by gains from Rolls Royce (up 2.2pc) and Melrose Industries (up 1.6pc) . The index pared early gains as markets...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Stocks#Jd Sports Fashion#Anglo American#Bhp Group#Barclays#British#Forte Securities#Stoke#The Bank Of England#Ocado Group#Ocado Retail
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Miners, banks pull FTSE 100 to two-month low

Sept 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended at a two-month low on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight miners and banking stocks, while concerns about rising inflation also weighed on the index ahead of a rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE) this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index...
STOCKS
tucsonpost.com

Metals, banks drag down equity indices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Key equity indices were gap down during early hours on Monday with traders booking profit in metal and banking names. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 64 points or 0.11 per cent at 58,952 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 34 points or 0.2 per cent to 17,551.
STOCKS
Reuters

Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump

Sept 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, weighed by a slump in mining stocks, while British retail sales fell unexpectedly in August, adding to concerns about economic recovery. After rising as much as 0.9%, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 1.2% lower, and marked its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares fall as Iress, miners drag

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by mining stocks and a drop in software firm Iress after it rejected a buyout bid, with worries of higher COVID-19 cases denting sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.72% to 7,406.3 by 0019 GMT. Australia’s second-largest state reported its...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

JD Sports Posts Record Earnings

JD Sports Fashion Plc reported significantly improved profits in the first half ended July 31 as revenues grew 52.7 percent. Profits before taxes reached £364.6 million against £41.5 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, profits before taxes came to £376.6 million against £44.9 million. Sales totaled £3,885.8 million compared with £2,544.9 million a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Miners drag Australia shares lower as iron ore prices lag

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto due to softer iron prices, though gains in gold stocks limited the fall. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.47% at 7,402.2 points, as of 0037 GMT. The benchmark...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

JD Sports profit soars on US strength and pent-up demand

Pretax profit before exceptional items jumped to £439.5m in the six months to the end of July from £61.9m a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.89bn from £2.54bn. JD said it expected annual headline pretax profit for the full year to be at least £750m. The FTSE 100 retailer declared no interim dividend but said the final dividend could be larger depending on potential trading restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

JD Sports delivers bumper profits after post-lockdown demand surge

JD Sports revealed a surge in profits as pent-up demand from shoppers returning to stores and strong online sales helped drive the retailer to a “record first half” of trading.Shares in the company jumped on Tuesday morning after the sportswear retailer revealed a pre-tax profit of £364.6 million for the six months to July 31, compared with £41.5 million for the same period last year.The group said it now expects to deliver profits of £750 million for the financial year, far ahead of the £600 million figure previously predicted by analysts.Peter Cowgill founder and executive chairman of the retail...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ASX 200 Closes Lower as Miners, Banks Weigh

Investing.com - The ASX 200 closed 20.3 points or 0.27% lower to 7417 on Wednesday, following gains of 0.16% in the previous session as major miners and banks weighed on sentiment after Wall Street indices lost steam overnight on concerns about higher corporate taxes. On the coronavirus front, New South...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

JD Sports On Winning Streak As Biden Stimulus Cheques Fuel US Sales

“JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD)’s scoresheet has notched up plenty more wins as lockdowns have eased, with record earnings for the first half, cementing its position as a star on the retail sportswear scene, but supply chain issues could still trip up sales in the coming months. Mohnish Pabrai On...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy